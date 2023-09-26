Report: Can Brentford Upset Arsenal Again in Carabao Clash?

Carabao Cup Showdown: Brentford vs Arsenal

A London Duel: Tale of Two Differing Fortunes

Brentford welcome their London rivals, Arsenal, to the Gtech Community Stadium for what promises to be a lively Carabao Cup encounter. The Gunners, fresh from their thrilling yet somewhat disappointing 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham, are hungry for victory. On the other side, Brentford, struggling to find their rhythm with a mere solitary league win, seek redemption after their 3-1 loss to Everton.

Delving Deeper: The Match Setup

Venue & Time

Location: Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

Gtech Community Stadium, London, England Date: Wednesday, 27 September

Wednesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

While the focus remains on the field, the refereeing panel for the evening is headlined by Darren Bond. VAR, however, won’t be making its appearance.

Historical Records: Recent Clashes

Brentford’s Triumphs: 1

1 Arsenal’s Victories: 3

3 Stalemates: 1

1 Last Faceoff: Arsenal and Brentford drew 1-1 in the Premier League on 11 February 2023.

Current Form Guide

Brentford: DWDLL Arsenal: DWWWD

Broadcasting Information

UK: Unfortunately, fans in the UK won’t get a telecast.

Unfortunately, fans in the UK won’t get a telecast. USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

Team Insights

Brentford’s Dilemma

Ivan Toney, the hero during Brentford’s last clash against Arsenal, remains side-lined until the new year. The Bees are further troubled by injuries with key players like Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, and others deemed unfit. Amidst this backdrop, eyes will be on Neal Maupay, known for his past controversial moments with Arsenal, as he’s expected to mark his starting debut after re-joining from Brighton.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Strakosha; Roerslev, Jorgensen, Ajer, Hickey; Onyeka, Janelt, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Wissa.

Arsenal’s Squad Situation

The Tottenham encounter left Declan Rice out of commission, but his absence may be short-lived. Arsenal’s midfield is expected to feature Mohamed Elneny, alongside Kai Havertz and Jorginho. While loanee David Raya won’t face his former team, Arsenal’s injury list continues to expand with significant players like Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey ruled out.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu; Havertz, Elneny, Jorginho; Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Final Whistle: Match Prediction

The strategic play from managers Thomas Frank and Mikel Arteta may cause the game to lose some fluidity, given the expected heavy rotation. Brentford craves a result to reignite their campaign, but the memories of their triumphant 2-0 win against Arsenal in August 2021 seem distant. Given Arsenal’s squad depth, even amidst injuries, they might just have the edge.

Predicted Score: Brentford 0, Arsenal 2.