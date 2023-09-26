Report: St James’ Park Braced for Electrifying Cup Night

Newcastle v Manchester City: Carabao Cup Clash at St James’ Park

In what is set to be one of the Carabao Cup’s premier matchups this season, Newcastle United are prepared to face off against Manchester City this Wednesday at the iconic St James’ Park.

The Stage is Set

Coming off an astonishing 8-0 victory over Sheffield United, with not one, but eight different players marking the scoresheet, Newcastle certainly has the momentum behind them. However, facing the footballing behemoth that is Manchester City, even after their close shave against Nottingham Forest, will be no small feat.

Since Pep Guardiola’s tenure began at City, the club has lifted the League Cup four times, highlighting their dominance and affinity for this competition.

Match Essentials

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Venue : St James’ Park

: St James’ Park Date : Wednesday, 27 September

: Wednesday, 27 September Kick-off : 20:00 BST

: 20:00 BST Official : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Not being utilised for this fixture

A Glance at Their Recent Engagements

Over their last five encounters:

Newcastle United : Secured 0 victories

: Secured 0 victories Manchester City : Triumphed 4 times

: Triumphed 4 times Draws: Only 1 stalemate

Their last face-off ended in Manchester City narrowly edging out a 1-0 win.

On the Broadcast Front

For those keen on catching this clash live:

UK : SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Ultra HD

: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Ultra HD US : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

Team News: Newcastle United

Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes, after an unfortunate injury against Sheffield, will likely be on the sidelines. Anthony Gordon’s spark after coming off the bench in the last game suggests he could be in the starting XI.

Other notable absences include Joelinton, Joe Willock, and Emil Krafth. With a silverware ambition, Eddie Howe might pivot to Alexander Isak, replacing Callum Wilson up front.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Team News: Manchester City

Guardiola’s quip about playing himself underscores concerns about the fatigue of some key players like Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias. Rodri’s absence due to a recent red card and injuries to Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones means City will need to dive deep into their roster. Nonetheless, expect a formidable lineup given City’s history with the Carabao Cup.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gomez; Nunes, Phillips; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Looking Ahead: The Prediction

Newcastle’s confidence is soaring post their Sheffield thrashing and their unbeaten three-game stretch. Currently positioned eighth in the Premier League, this tie could potentially be a pivotal moment in their season.

Guardiola’s City, despite their squad’s depth and prior successes, might not bring out all the big guns. However, given their only blip this season came in a penalty shootout against Arsenal for the Community Shield, it’s anticipated to be a close contest.

Scoreline Forecast: Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City.