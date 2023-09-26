Chelsea vs Brighton: A League Cup Showdown at Stamford Bridge

The Chelsea Conundrum

After triumphing over Wimbledon in the previous round, Chelsea find themselves looking for a lifeline in the Carabao Cup. With Stamford Bridge providing the backdrop, the Premier League giants, who find themselves in a tricky 14th place after garnering a mere five points from six matches, will be hoping for better fortunes. Especially after a demoralising loss to Aston Villa. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will surely be feeling the pressure.

Brighton’s Brilliant Beginnings

On the other hand, Brighton – a side no stranger to European football – enter this round after an uplifting 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the AMEX. This recent win solidifies their position, bringing them to third on the Premier League table. Notably, Chelsea haven’t tasted victory against the Seagulls since 2020, a statistic Brighton will be keen to maintain.

Crunching the Numbers: Head-to-Head Analysis

Chelsea: 0 wins

Brighton: 2 wins

Draws: 3

Most Recent Encounter: Chelsea faced a 1-2 defeat on 15 April 2023.

In terms of form, Chelsea’s WWLDL plays against Brighton’s slightly more optimistic LWWLW.

Match Essentials

Venue : Stamford Bridge, London

: Stamford Bridge, London Date & Time : 27 September, 19:45 BST

: 27 September, 19:45 BST Referee : Thomas Bramall

: Thomas Bramall VAR: Not deployed

Broadcasting Details:

UK : Unfortunately, not televised.

: Unfortunately, not televised. USA : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

Team News: Chelsea’s Injury Woes

Pochettino’s roster issues deepened post Sunday’s match, with Malo Gusto earning a three-match suspension following a red card decision. With Reece James sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Axel Disasi might be Chelsea’s defensive hope. Several key players including Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Romeo Lavia remain unavailable.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Gilchrist, Colwill, Maatsen; Ugochukwu, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Brighton’s Squad Update

Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma are poised to lead Brighton’s attack, with Mitoma coming fresh from a two-goal spree against Bournemouth. However, the team might miss Pascal Gross due to a hamstring injury. Veteran James Milner is set to remain off the pitch till mid-October, while Jakub Moder’s return seems imminent.

Brighton’s Expected Lineup (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Dahoud, Gilmour; Fati, Lallana, Mitoma; Pedro.

Conclusion

In what promises to be a tantalising fixture between Chelsea and Brighton, both teams will be fighting for League Cup progression. With Chelsea looking to reinstate their lost glory and Brighton aiming to continue their impressive streak, this is a contest not to be missed.