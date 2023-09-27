North London Transfer Shakeup: Swap Deal in the Mix?

Arsenal’s Quest for Firepower: Is Ivan Toney the Answer?

Arsenal, having displayed an invigorated zest this season, remain undefeated in the Premier League. But while the accolades continue to pour in for the Gunners, there’s a prevailing undercurrent of disquiet regarding the club’s striking department.

Firepower Conundrum

Despite a commendable start to their campaign, the North Londoners have encountered an unexpected conundrum: a discernible lack of firepower. With Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus spearheading the attack, one might have anticipated an avalanche of goals. Yet, a paltry combined tally of three Premier League goals paints a different picture.

Brentford’s Gem: Ivan Toney

Enter Brentford’s crown jewel, Ivan Toney. A ‘remarkable’ striker by all means, Toney has amassed a sterling total of 20 goals for Brentford under the astute leadership of Thomas Frank in the previous season. His acumen in front of the goal, coupled with his tenacity, places him amongst the league’s premier forwards. Such credentials have naturally attracted the gaze of the Premier League bigwigs, with Arsenal reportedly intensifying their pursuit, as highlighted by The Mirror.

However, any conversation around Toney isn’t complete without touching upon his recent setback. The striker, having breached gambling regulations, is amidst an eight-month hiatus. But with his anticipated return slated for January, coinciding with Arsenal’s reported interest, the stars might just be aligning for a blockbuster transfer.

A Potential Swap Deal on the Cards?

Reports from 90 Min suggest that both Arsenal and Chelsea, sensing the opportunity to bolster their attacking arsenals, are contemplating an intriguing proposition. Instead of shelling out an astronomical sum – with Brentford insiders hinting at a figure surpassing £75 million – there’s talk of a potential swap deal. Arsenal, specifically, seems amenable to the idea of exchanging players to seal the Toney deal.

While Brentford may have downplayed the striker’s £60 million valuation, the idea of integrating quality players into their setup could prove tempting.

A Timely Boost for the Gunners?

Toney’s hiatus, while concerning, could play into Arsenal’s hands. The English forward, recently resuming his training with Brentford, could hit the ground running come January. And should he rediscover even a semblance of his former prowess, Arsenal might just find themselves with the missing piece of their jigsaw.

In summary, while the January transfer window may be a few months away, the rumbles are already audible. And in the midst of this, one thing is clear – Ivan Toney is a name we’re likely to hear a lot more of in the coming weeks.