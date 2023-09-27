Report: Chelsea and Arsenal Duel for Premier League Forward

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Watkins: A Tale of Allegiance and Admiration

Football has always been a cauldron of dreams, emotions, and ambitions; it’s a dance where players, agents, and managers tango for the best deals and relationships. This January’s transfer window sees such a dance come to life, as reported by Football Transfers.

Watkins, Arsenal, and the Two Touch Connection

Arsenal’s eyes are set on Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with director Edu in active dialogue with agent Paulo Vernazza, owner of the agency, Two Touch. This agency, intriguingly, has more than just professional ties to Arsenal; it’s anchored in the heart of Gunner territory, representing Watkins, the sought-after England international.

It’s no secret that Watkins has been under the radar of both London giants, Arsenal and Chelsea. While the Blues’ interest is notable, it’s the bond between Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, and Watkins that’s hard to ignore. The mutual respect they’ve shown in public, coupled with Watkins’ self-confessed love for Arsenal, paints a picture of more than just professional interest.

Villa’s Star and Contractual Complexities

While the allure of a move might be strong, getting Watkins onboard mid-season has its challenges. Aston Villa, understandably, have been in extended contract talks with the striker. Our sources suggest Watkins is looking for a five-year commitment, with wages north of £150,000 per week. Quite the statement, isn’t it?

The Toney Dilemma

But wait, there’s more to this tale. Arsenal’s interests also lean towards Ivan Toney. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have him on their radar, yet within the hallowed halls of Arsenal, some believe Watkins, being game-ready, is a more fitting choice.

The source connected to the club candidly shared with Football Transfers, “There are reservations about Toney fitting the Arsenal mould. Arteta’s preference leans towards players with a disciplined, clean-cut image.” Memories of disagreements with Toney, coupled with instances of moving on players like Ozil and Aubameyang due to attitude concerns, paint a picture of caution.

That said, Toney’s tweet post Brentford’s win against Arsenal in the 2021/22 season and Arteta’s response, using it as a rallying cry in the All or Nothing documentary, shows a history of rivalry that’s hard to dismiss.

Vernazza’s Deep-Rooted Arsenal Connection

Finally, as we delve deeper, Paulo Vernazza’s connection with Arsenal isn’t merely professional. Having started in Arsenal’s academy and played from 1997 to 2000, his ties run deep. Born a stone’s throw from Highbury, both he and Watkins share a profound love for the Gunners, making this tale one of allegiance, admiration, and ambition.

As the winter transfer window beckons, this dance promises to be one of the most captivating, with Watkins, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Villa at its heart.