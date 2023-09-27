Toon Army Keen to Secure Key Midfield Talents

Newcastle’s Key Duo: Longstaff and Joelinton in New Contract Talks

In the heart of Tyneside, the buzz never really goes away. Especially when the very fabric of the club weaves a tale of commitment and ambition.

The Magpies Strengthen Their Nest

As per reports from Football Insider, there’s been a significant move at St James’ Park. Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, two jewels in the Newcastle crown, are said to be deep in discussions over new contracts. This revelation emerges in the wake of the Magpies’ intent to solidify their core squad, having recently extended Callum Wilson’s stay.

It’s not just about these two, though. The grapevine suggests Bruno Guimaraes could soon join the ranks with a lucrative deal.

Eddie Howe’s Vision for Newcastle

Eddie Howe, the mastermind at the helm, is focused on retaining the backbone of his triumphant side. Longstaff and Joelinton aren’t just names; they are instrumental to his plans. The Magpies’ surge in the previous season stands testimony to this, as the team marked their Champions League return after two decades.

Longstaff’s star shone particularly bright. At 25, he was pivotal in Newcastle’s ascendancy to the European elite. With 41 appearances, three goals, and four assists last season, the homegrown talent has been unyielding, even with the stellar arrival of Sandro Tonali.

The Transformation of Joelinton

Joelinton’s journey is one of revival. The man who once joined with a hefty £40million tag from Hoffenheim has rediscovered himself under Howe’s guidance. Once an attacker, now a thriving midfielder, his contribution last season – eight goals and three assists from 40 outings – speaks volumes.

For the Toon Army, these are moments of anticipation and hope. As the season unfolds, securing these stars could be the fillip they need for grander successes.