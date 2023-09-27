INEOS Chief Ratcliffe Revamps Bid for Manchester United Stakes

Manchester United’s Takeover Tango: An Unending Drama

As the footballing world watches with bated breath, the iconic Old Trafford finds itself at the centre of a high-stakes bidding war. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a name synonymous with business acumen and a profound love for the sport, is ready to tweak his proposal in hopes of ushering in a new era for Manchester United.

Ratcliffe’s Relentless Pursuit

Having made a significant offer earlier in the year to purchase a lion’s share of 69% in Manchester United, the owner and mastermind behind the INEOS group, Ratcliffe, seeks to tweak his proposal to address concerns. The crux of the matter? To comfort those who would retain the remaining 31% of the shares.

Yet, this isn’t a simple bidding race. Ratcliffe faces staunch competition from the Qatari camp, helmed by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. Both bids orbit the colossal £5 billion mark. However, the distinct structures of these proposals and the Glazers’ hopes for a sum closer to £6 billion have catalysed the current standoff.

The boyhood fan of the Red Devils, Ratcliffe, is reportedly gearing up to lay down his sixth offer. If his initial proposal had sailed through, the Glazers would have transitioned into a minority stakeholder role.

The Manchester United boardroom has been alight with discussions of potential “strategic alternatives” for almost a year now, including the possibility of a sale. Despite the fervent efforts of Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, a definitive breakthrough remains elusive.

As reported by The Mirror, the INEOS supremo had previously shared his views on the matter, “We have met with the Glazers a couple of times. We have had good discussions with them. We would still very much like to do it. And we would be doing it for the right reasons.”

Continuing on the rarity of such teams, Ratcliffe remarked, “Teams don’t come around very often… The value of teams like this one is very special and rare – like art.”

A Glimpse into Ratcliffe’s Vision

Manchester’s very own business magnate revealed his personal stakes in the bid, stating that failure at United, if he were to acquire it, is an unbearable thought. “The Manchester United bid would have been unthinkable two or three years ago,” he confessed, citing past experiences with Lausanne and Nice as pivotal learnings.

Voices from the Stands

The theatre of dreams, Old Trafford, resonates with chants against the Glazers’ continued reign. Fans have voiced their desire for change, a sentiment that even the manager, Erik ten Hag, acknowledges. Following a nail-biting win against Nottingham Forest, the gaffer opined, “You see also that the fans and the team have a very strong bond.”

As the takeover tango continues, Manchester United remains at the heart of an unfolding epic. Only time will tell if Ratcliffe’s passion and determination will pave the way for a new chapter in the club’s storied history.