Report: Spurs Edge Out Newcastle in Race for Croatian Prodigy

The Battle for Vuskovic: Newcastle vs. Spurs

Spurs Secure the Croatian Prodigy

The footballing world was set abuzz as Tottenham unveiled their latest acquisition, the promising Luka Vuskovic, plucking him from the heartland of Croatian football, Hajduk Split. While Spurs toasted to this recent triumph, it’s emerged that Newcastle too had laid their sights on this young talent.

Newcastle’s Near Miss

Despite their best efforts and an alleged approach to strike a deal, the Magpies received word that Vuskovic’s heart was already set on the London side. This revelation is being reported by Football Insider.

A Pricey Prospect

But securing such talent comes with a price tag. It’s understood that Tottenham will part with a sum of £8.7million to bring Vuskovic into their fold. This Croatian sensation has already graced the field 11 times for Hajduk Split, though he’s remained a spectator for the 2023-24 season.

Rising Through the Ranks

The allure of Vuskovic isn’t just restricted to his club appearances. Having donned the Croatian colours at the Under-17 level, and with a crucial role in Split’s domestic cup victory in the 2022-23 season, his credentials are evident.

In the young star’s words, it’s a “great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age.” Standing tall at 6ft 4in, whispers around the footballing circles liken him to the legendary Gerard Pique.

Looking Forward

While Vuskovic sets his sights on joining Tottenham in 2025, Spurs fans can look forward to seeing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven take charge under the guidance of the newly minted boss, Ange Postecoglou. On the flip side, Newcastle, backed by their new-found financial might, continue their hunt for the next big thing.