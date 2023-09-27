Pep Lijnders Spills on Salah’s True Impact at Anfield

In the footballing world, some stars shine brighter than others. Yet amidst the constellation of stars that Liverpool proudly parades, there’s one that gleams uniquely: Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s Enigmatic Start to the Season

Only seven games deep into the 2023/24 season and Salah’s excellence is palpable. Four goals and four assists. That’s not just participating; that’s shaping the narrative of every game he’s involved in.

Yet, whispers in the summer linked him with a move away from the Kop. Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad dangled an astonishing world-record sum. But Liverpool, understanding the rarity of their gem, wasn’t willing to let him go.

Pep Lijnders on Salah’s Profound Impact

As Liverpool gears up to lock horns with EFL Championship’s Leicester City in the Carabao Cup’s third round, assistant manager Pep Lijnders can’t help but effuse about the Egyptian maestro.

“He’s breaking record after record. He’s a mentor, a leader. I see him in the gym, I see him coming in early. I see a real professional and a man who can lead this team without being the captain. It’s special that he’s with us. We should cherish these players,” Lijnders opined.

Salah’s Footprints on Liverpool’s Legacy

And why shouldn’t they? Clocking in 190 goals from 312 appearances, Salah finds himself ensconced as the fifth-highest scorer in Liverpool’s storied history. What’s even more remarkable is that he’s the sole player from outside the British Isles who’s managed to etch his name in the top ten of this prestigious list.

In terms of silverware, Salah’s Anfield journey has been decorated with seven major honours. And as Liverpool embarks on a quest to bag their second Carabao Cup in three years, it’s clear that the Egyptian King’s influence remains indispensable.

Navigating a Packed Schedule

However, amidst all the glitz and glamour, there’s the pressing reality of a jam-packed fixture list. And Lijnders is well aware of the challenges it brings.

“The schedule is crazy at the moment,” he remarked, “We played in the Europa League on Thursday, then Sunday, now Wednesday and then Saturday. With the style we have with the counter-pressing we know that takes a lot out of the boys, physically and mentally. We need to make changes. It’s a given in a period like this.”

The journey ahead is daunting. But with a stalwart like Mo Salah leading the charge, Liverpool has every reason to stride forward with confidence and ambition.