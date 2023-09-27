Aisle Check: Pochettino’s Unique Perspective on Confidence

Confidence Can’t be Bought

Mauricio Pochettino, the man at the helm of Chelsea, a club currently battling with a lacklustre 14th position in the Premier League table, has voiced an insightful perspective on the team’s current predicament. He wisely noted, “The problem with confidence is we cannot buy in the supermarket.” Chelsea’s dry spell has been noticeable; a lack of goals in their past three games and only surpassing Luton Town and Burnley in terms of scoring this season.

One shining example of this challenge is Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea’s recent £88 million signing. Despite his impressive price tag, the Ukrainian hasn’t found the net yet. But Pochettino, ever the nurturing figure, shares a delightful anecdote: “Today, with Mudryk, I like to play hitting the crossbar from outside the box. He said to me today, ‘No I’m not going to play any more with you because you always win.’” The story might seem lighthearted, but it serves as a testament to the mentorship role Pochettino plays.

Stumbling Blocks and Steady Hope

Facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea hopes to break their dry spell. Their last victory was a 2-1 conquest over AFC Wimbledon. However, their recent league performances leave much to be desired. West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa have dealt harsh blows to Chelsea, leaving them trailing nine points behind the top four.

But Pochettino remains resilient: “We always knew that a new or different project is always difficult.” According to him, they’re putting in the performance, but a lack of clinical finishing is the Achilles heel. He believes in the potential of his squad, emphasising that the issue isn’t their performance but their finishing.

New Signings on the Horizon?

With Chelsea’s forward line struggling, there’s speculation about a possible acquisition. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, valued at £80 million and soon to be back from his gambling ban, is a name floating around.

Despite the challenges, Pochettino believes his transition to Stamford Bridge was smoother compared to his past managerial stints. A clear strategy was already in place, and he feels privileged to carry it forward. “Everyone can talk about that the plan is not right, but I really believe in the project,” he confidently states.

He also appreciates the club owners’ involvement, welcoming Behdad Eghbali’s visit to the dressing room after the Villa defeat, “For me it’s good always if they share with us and then can say hello to the players.”

Sponsorship Saga Ends?

A vital off-pitch update: Chelsea’s quest for a front-of-shirt sponsor seems to be reaching its climax. Reported by The Times, the club is on the verge of sealing a £40 million deal with Infinite Athlete. This exciting partnership comes after discussions with Riyadh Air and failed deals with Paramount and Stake. The new sponsor’s logo, however, may not feature in the upcoming Carabao Cup match against Brighton.

Infinite Athlete, although a newcomer in the industry, has managed to broker this deal that will see their name on both the men’s and women’s teams. The intricacies and length of this deal remain under wraps.

In conclusion, while Chelsea’s current form may not inspire confidence, under Pochettino’s leadership, and with the potential of new additions, there’s every reason to be optimistic about the future.