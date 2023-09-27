Report: Barcelona and Man City €35M Handshake

Barcelona Moves Forward with Key Manchester City Transfer

In the dynamic world of football transfers, Barcelona seems to be edging closer to securing a pivotal piece for their defensive line-up. As per the latest updates, they’ve taken significant steps regarding Manchester City’s talented full-back.

A Deal in the Pipeline?

It’s been reported by Football Transfers that Barcelona has essentially reached an understanding with Manchester City over the transfer of Joao Cancelo. The two European giants have, in principle, agreed on a €35 million transfer fee for the Portuguese defender. However, it’s worth noting that Barcelona’s financial constraints and their obligation to meet the FFP regulations in Spain might necessitate player sales before this deal can cross the finish line.

A Question of Value

There’s an interesting subplot developing in this narrative. Given the current trajectory of Cancelo’s form, Manchester City might reconsider the price tag. Not too long ago, during the January transfer window, the Citizens had slapped a lofty €70 million valuation on Cancelo. This was around the same time when Bayern Munich entered the race for the defender’s signature, ultimately losing out when Barcelona displayed a more assertive intent.

Cancelo at the Nou Camp

After finding himself on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s game plan, Cancelo switched gears to Barcelona on a summer transfer window’s deadline day loan move. And the 29-year-old hasn’t taken long to demonstrate his worth, contributing two goals and an assist in a mere trio of appearances. It’s no surprise then that Xavi is keen on making the move permanent.

The Barcelona manager recently reflected on the team’s character, especially after their remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against Celta Vigo, taking them to the summit of the La Liga table. Xavi highlighted, “We didn’t play well (but) came up with the epic, showing winning character.” Adding to that, he said, “Historically we have lacked that … this shows the generational change we have, they didn’t give up, two nil down at home. I think this generation fights until the end.”

In a realm where football dealings can oscillate rapidly, it will be intriguing to see how the Joao Cancelo saga unfolds, especially with the evolving dynamics between Barcelona and Manchester City.