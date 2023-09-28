Rangers Mourn the Loss of Jim Forrest

Rangers’ Iconic No. 9: Jim Forrest’s Legacy

Amid the rush of boots and the roars of the crowd, few names echo as loudly in the corridors of Ibrox Stadium as that of Jim Forrest.

A Remarkable Journey From Schoolboy to Legend

Embarking on his journey with Rangers as a mere schoolboy, Forrest quickly showcased his prowess, stepping into the boots of the renowned Jimmy Millar. This was no small feat; after all, to displace a legend as a teenager requires an extraordinary calibre. His introduction alongside stalwarts like Willie Henderson, John Greig, and Jim Baxter heralded a transformative era for Rangers in the swing of the ’60s.

Unforgettable Moments on the Pitch

The accolades? Plenty. In Forrest’s first complete season at Ibrox, he thundered in a staggering 39 goals, with four of those lighting up the 1963 League Cup triumph against Greenock Morton, setting the stage for an illustrious Treble. By the 1964-65 season, his tally rose to an eye-watering 57, with a brace against Celtic in the League Cup final adding to his burgeoning reputation.

Records tumbled before him. In 1965, Forrest danced past Hamilton Academical’s defence, scoring five times. He went on to set a new record for the most goals by a Ranger in a League Cup game, with a jaw-dropping five in an 8-0 rout against Stirling Albion.

From Ibrox to the Global Stage

Though Forrest’s departure from Rangers took him to Preston, he later returned to Scottish shores with Aberdeen, aiding them in clinching the 1970 Scottish Cup. His footballing journey saw him grace pitches from South Africa to Hong Kong, ultimately drawing the curtains on his career with San Antonio Thunder in the US.

As reported by BBC Sport, the legendary figure, who amassed a staggering 145 goals in just 163 appearances for his boyhood club, has passed away at 79. His legacy, however, remains etched in Rangers’ illustrious history.