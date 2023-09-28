Aston Villa in Talks to Seal Star Extended Stay Stay

Aston Villa’s Vision: Securing Watkins’ Future

Watkins: Villa’s Mainstay At the heart of Aston Villa’s resurgence, Ollie Watkins is a name echoing throughout Villa Park. Since the helm was taken over by Unai Emery from Steven Gerrard last October, Watkins has found himself revitalised. Notably, Watkins penned his signature for the Villans from Brentford in September 2020 with a monumental fee, potentially climbing to £32m from its initial £28m. With his current contract set to wind down by the summer of 2025, discussions are afoot to secure his long-term association with the club report BBC Sport.

Undeniable Impact No better testimony exists than Watkins’ crucial strike that sealed victory against Chelsea recently. Accumulating 47 goals in 125 outings for the Midlands outfit, he’s consistently hit double figures and claimed the top scorer’s mantle in each of his triennial seasons.

From Villa Park to The International Arena Moreover, Watkins has ascended the football hierarchy, earning his stripes with England. Having made an impactful debut against San Marino in a pivotal World Cup qualifier in March 2021, Watkins has worn the Three Lions jersey seven times, netting twice.

Last season’s tally? A commendable 15 goals in the Premier League, steering Villa to a seventh-place finish and a ticket to the Europa Conference League.

Rumour Mill: A Transfer Tug-of-War? Recent murmurs hint at giants Arsenal and Chelsea expressing interest in the prolific striker. Yet, for Villa, ensuring Watkins remains the centrepiece of their blueprint is paramount.