From Wembley Final to Fourth Round: United vs Newcastle

Carabao Cup Showdown: Manchester’s Red Meets Newcastle Again

Drama in the Fourth Round Draw

In an atmospheric twist of fate, Manchester United, the revered holders of the Carabao Cup, have been pitted against Newcastle United. Those with a penchant for history will remember this as an echo of the previous season’s Wembley final. The anticipation for this match among fans and pundits alike is palpable.

City’s Quadruple Dreams Shattered

Manchester City, once dreaming of etching their name in history books by being the inaugural English team to claim a quadruple, witnessed those dreams crumble at the hands of Newcastle and their talisman, Alexander Isak. Now, the Magpies, rejuvenated and daring to dream, find themselves with a real shot at terminating their protracted wait for major silverware.

Chelsea’s Consolation and Liverpool’s Resolve

In the midst of a challenging Premier League endeavour, Chelsea found solace by besting Brighton. Their next hurdle? The formidable Championship contenders, Blackburn Rovers. Elsewhere, after a thrilling comeback against Leicester, Liverpool gear up to challenge Bournemouth.

The Gunners and the Hammers

Arsenal, after a narrow escape against Brentford, have been rewarded with a face-off against West Ham – a fixture that promises to be electric.

Underdog Spotlight

An unexpected delight waits in the wings. League Two’s Mansfield Town or League One’s Port Vale will find themselves in the quarter-finals. Why? They’ve been drawn against each other, ensuring one of the minnows progresses.