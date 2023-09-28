Remembering Blackburn’s Walker Wonderland

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

Dave Hendrick recaps last night’s EFL Cup action before engaging nostalgia mode and taking a look back at the amazing journey of Blackburn Rovers in the 1990s.

From second tier also rans to Premier League Champions in four years, Rovers incredible growth and adventure is unlikely to ever be repeated in the Premier League era.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.