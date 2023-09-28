Report: Palace Seek Revenge in Quick Old Trafford Return

Premier League Preview: The Red Devils and The Eagles Lock Horns Again

A Rapid Rematch at Old Trafford

It’s a curious scheduling quirk of the Premier League that sees Man Utd and Crystal Palace clashing for the second time in just five days. The Old Trafford terraces still echo with the memory of their 3-0 victory in the Carabao Cup. As they prepare to face the Eagles once more, optimism is riding high.

Old Trafford Awaits: The Vital Details

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Saturday 30 September

Time: 15:00 BST

In Charge: Chris Kavanagh

VAR Expert: Peter Bankes

Recent Face-Offs Tell A Story

Man Utd’s dominance over Palace in their last five encounters is evident:

Man Utd: 3 victories

Crystal Palace: 1 victory

Stalemates: 1

Their last bout, just few days ago, saw Man Utd sweeping Crystal Palace aside with a 3-0 scoreline in the Carabao Cup.

Form Speaks Louder Than Words

Man Utd’s Journey: LLLWW

Crystal Palace’s Path: WWLDL

Tuning In? Here’s How

For those in the UK, this clash won’t be televised, but fans can catch live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Across the pond, our friends in the US have options like nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, and USA Network, among others.

Man Utd: Returning Forces and Key Decisions

Under Erik ten Hag, Man Utd’s recent victory saw the return of impactful players such as Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, and Raphael Varane. It wouldn’t be shocking to see this trio taking centre stage once again on Saturday.

We also anticipate the reintegration of heavyweights Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Rasmus Hojlund into the starting lineup. Ten Hag faces the challenge of sideline injuries, though the potential returns of Sergio Reguilon, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Scott McTominay offer a brighter outlook.

Projected Man Utd Lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Mejbri, Rashford; Hojlund.

Crystal Palace: Hodgson’s Injury Conundrum

For Roy Hodgson, Tuesday’s fixture posed an injury-induced challenge. The absences of Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, and others were palpable. Now, with a quick turnaround, Hodgson’s squad management skills are in the spotlight.

However, there’s hope on the horizon. Players such as Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, who were sidelined for the cup match, are expected to return, bolstering the lineup.

Projected Crystal Palace Lineup (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Holding, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Clash of the Titans: Prediction

Expectations suggest a different flavour to this Premier League encounter compared to the recent Carabao Cup fixture. With both teams likely to field stronger lineups, the competitive edge sharpens. Yet, with Man Utd’s top guns poised for return and the likes of Casemiro and Amrabat oozing confidence from their recent performance, the pendulum seems to swing in favour of a Red Devils victory.

Match Prediction: Manchester United 2 – 0 Crystal Palace