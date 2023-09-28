Report: Man Utd’s 12-Game Cup Run at Home Explained

Man Utd’s Remarkable Carabao Cup Draw Streak Continues

In the annals of footballing oddities, Manchester United’s recent streak in the Carabao Cup is one that surely stands out. On Wednesday, as the winds of the draw blew yet again in their favour, they notched up a curious, if not outright bizarre, record.

Home Advantage: Not Just a Saying for the Red Devils

As the balls were drawn, it was revealed that United’s fortress, Old Trafford, would once again host a cup fixture, making it the 12th consecutive time this has happened. One has to flip the calendar back to March 2021 to find the last instance of United being slated to play away from their iconic home in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. As reported by 90Min

For those inclined to put a number on the rarity of this occurrence, the probability of such a streak is a staggering 4,096/1 or 0.02%. To put that in perspective, it’s slightly better odds than those that saw Leicester City crowned Premier League champions in the 2015/16 season.

The Red Devils’ streak surpassed previous records, leaving Aston Villa’s top-flight record of ten consecutive home ties and Shrewsbury’s eleven-game run in its wake.

A Glance at Man Utd’s String of Home Draws

Man Utd 0-1 West Ham, 22/09/21, FA Cup

Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa, 10/01/22, FA Cup

Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough, 04/02/22, FA Cup

Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa 10/11/22 Carabao Cup

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley 21/12/22 Carabao Cup

Man Utd 3-1 Everton 06/01/23 FA Cup

Man Utd 3-0 Charlton 10/01/23 Carabao Cup

Man Utd 3-1 Reading 28/01/23 FA Cup

Man Utd 3-1 West Ham 01/03/23 FA Cup

Man Utd 3-1 Fulham 18/03/23 FA Cup

Man Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace, 26/09/23, Carabao Cup

Man Utd vs Newcastle, TBC, Carabao Cup

Newcastle: The Next Challenge

United’s upcoming clash in the Carabao Cup sees them welcoming Newcastle United. It’s a fixture that follows their comfortable 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace, a performance that seemed to both satisfy and energise manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, reflecting on his side’s display, mentioned, “I think we played quite well and dominated the game. Disappointment and frustration [from the losses] are natural. But our spirit remains unbroken. Togetherness has always been our strength, and it showed again against Palace. Each game is a step forward, a progress marker. We don’t think too far ahead; we focus on the present, and the next game is always the most crucial.”

Despite this curious streak, it’s evident that Man Utd’s vision remains unclouded. They are well aware of the journey ahead, the legacy they uphold, and the ever-present demand for success. As they square off against Newcastle in their next Cup encounter, it’s not just a home advantage they’ll bank on, but also the lessons from the matches gone by.