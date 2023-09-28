Unbeaten Giants Tottenham and Liverpool Battle in North London

A Premier Clash: Tottenham vs Liverpool Match Preview

In a much-anticipated face-off, Tottenham Hotspur, the North London giants, will host the unstoppable Liverpool this Saturday night, promising a thrilling encounter between two Premier League teams with unbeaten records this season.

At a Glance Details

Feature Details Location London, England Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date Saturday 30 September Kick-off Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT

Previous Meetings

Tottenham Liverpool Draws 0 wins 3 wins 2 Last Meeting: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham (Premier League) – 30 April 2023

TV Viewing Options

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event United States nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada fuboTV Canada

The Formidable Reds

Liverpool, having secured their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Leicester at Anfield, are on a seven-game winning streak. The Reds have been showcasing their attacking prowess, winning their last four games in all competitions by a 3-1 scoreline, highlighting some defensive vulnerabilities along the way.

Spurs Holding Strong

Tottenham, on the other hand, managed to secure a point in their last outing, drawing 2-2 with rivals Arsenal. They currently sit in fourth place, just two points behind Liverpool. The team, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, has brought renewed hope and optimism around North London, having navigated through their earliest tests against Manchester United and Arsenal with a win and a draw.

Team News and Lineups

Tottenham’s squad sees James Maddison expected to be fit, despite jarring his knee at the Emirates. However, several players including Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Bryan Gil are unavailable. Brennan Johnson, who was withdrawn on his first Spurs start at Arsenal with a hamstring problem, is awaiting a fitness update.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Liverpool’s Squad

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been sidelined since early October, is battling to be fit and has rejoined first-team training. Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make significant changes from his midweek XI for the trip to London, with Mohamed Salah, Alisson, and Virgil van Dijk among those set to return. Thiago remains absent with a hip problem.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota

A Thrilling Encounter Expected

Given the current form of both teams, a thrilling and open encounter is expected, with Tottenham playing their part in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend. The match could potentially end with the spoils being shared, highlighting both teams’ attacking quality and defensive deficiencies.