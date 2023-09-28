Manchester City Aim for Seventh Successive Win Against Wolves

A Premier League Confrontation: Wolves vs Manchester City

Date Kick-off Time Venue Saturday 30 September, 2023 3pm Molineux, Wolverhampton

TV Viewing Options

Broadcast in the UK Live Stream Highlights Not Available due to 3pm blackout Not Available BBC One, Match of the Day at 10.30pm

Previous Meetings

Wolves Wins Draws Man City Wins 49 25 54

The City’s Quest for Victory

Manchester City, with their eyes set on a record-breaking fourth consecutive title, are preparing to face Wolves this Saturday, hoping to secure their seventh win in the Premier League. The City has been in impeccable form, accumulating maximum points and showing a promising start to potentially seal the title. However, Liverpool’s early-season form is not to be underestimated, keeping the title race intense and the pressure mounting on City.

Wolves’ Struggle for Stability

Wolves, on the other hand, have displayed commendable performances but seem to be heading towards another relegation battle. The team’s resilience and determination will be crucial in their upcoming match against the Premier League giants, Manchester City.

Team News and Line-ups

Wolves will be without Jean-Ricner Bellegarde due to suspension, and Tommy Doyle is unavailable as he is on loan from City. The expected return of Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, and Rayan Ait-Nouri to the starting lineup brings a glimmer of hope for Wolves after a series of changes following their Carabao Cup loss to Blackburn.

Manchester City, despite Rodri’s suspension, will see Mateo Kovacic available and likely joined by Matheus Nunes in central midfield. Kalvin Phillips is expected to step down following the defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday. The City’s lineup will probably see the return of key players like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, and Ederson.

The Predicted Outcome

Given Wolves’ lack of a cutting edge and City’s renowned offensive prowess, a 3-0 victory in favour of Manchester City seems plausible. The match will be a true testament to both teams’ current form and will likely be a thrilling encounter for football enthusiasts.