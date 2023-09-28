Can Gunners Return to Winning Ways at Bournemouth

Premier League Focus: Arsenal’s Coastal Clash with Bournemouth

Arsenal, fresh off a victory in the Carabao Cup, are set to face Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter this Saturday. With the Champions League also in full swing, Mikel Arteta is juggling his squad to maintain pace with the leaders, Manchester City and Liverpool. Bournemouth, under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, are still in pursuit of their first Premier League win, despite showing promising flashes of potential.

At a Glance

Detail Information Date Saturday 30, 2023 Kick-off 3pm BST Venue Vitality Stadium (Dean Court), Bournemouth

Viewing Options

TV Channel Not broadcasted in the UK due to 3pm blackout Highlights BBC One’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm on Saturday N/A N/A

Previous Meetings

Bournemouth Wins Draws Arsenal Wins 1 2 11

Arsenal and Bournemouth: A Closer Look

Arsenal, having recently triumphed over Brentford, are now shifting their focus back to the Premier League, with fixtures coming in quick succession. The Gunners are navigating through a packed schedule, balancing domestic and European commitments.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are displaying glimpses of brilliance but are still striving for a breakthrough win in the league. Manager Andoni Iraola is at the helm, orchestrating the Cherries’ pursuit of Premier League points.

Team News and Updates

Dominic Solanke remains a questionable presence for Bournemouth following his early exit during their win against Stoke in the Carabao Cup. Lloyd Kelly and Tyler Adams are confirmed absences for the upcoming match.

Arsenal are likely to be without Bukayo Saka due to a foot injury, with Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber also sidelined. The participation of Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli is yet to be confirmed.

Predictions and Insights

While Bournemouth have the potential to create hurdles, Arsenal are anticipated to secure a 3-1 victory in their journey to the south coast, leveraging their superior experience and form.