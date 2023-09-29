Tottenham vs Liverpool | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Tottenham welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday. It is a battle of two unbeaten sides and it will be a good indicator of where both teams are. Ange Postecoglou’s side competed well against Arsenal last weekend and that will give them a lot of confidence. Meanwhile, Liverpool have already got one big away win against Newcastle United this season. They will go there with belief.

After the sale of Harry Kane, the expectations reset in North London and that may have been a blessing in disguise. They have been playing fantastic football under their new manager and the supporters now believe that they can compete against anyone. It won’t be a straight line journey for Spurs, as there will be bumps along the way. However, they have managed to bounce back quickly from the sale of their record top scorer.

After a drop off last season, Liverpool look ready to compete at the top of the division again. They have started in good form, even if some of the performances haven’t been perfect. The scary thing for the rest of the league is that there could still be significant performance improvement. Darwin Nunez looks ready to take the league by storm in his second season and will be the player that worries Tottenham this weekend.

Interesting stats

Tottenham have only won one of their last 21 meetings with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in every Premier League match this season.

Key men

Son

Due to the uncertainty over the fitness of James Maddison, Son Heung-min needs to be considered the key man. He is deadly in the final third as he showed last weekend and his array of finishes means he is difficult to contain. Liverpool will give up chances and that will play into Son’s hands. The one thing missing in Son’s game this season is consistency, as he has only contributed attacking returns in two fixtures. However, he did get multiple on both occasions. Some players seem to step up in the big matches and the South Korean is certainly one of those. He relishes the big occasion and often finds a way to get on the score sheet. During his Spurs’ career, he has scored five times against them in the Premier League. As the central striker, he could add to that this weekend.

Darwin

It was always going to be a huge season for Darwin Nunez. He was signed for big money and he didn’t really manage to prove himself in his debut season. It can take players a little longer to adapt to the Premier League. Nunez seems to be one of those players, as he has started the season in great form. There were doubts about his starting place at the beginning of the season. Liverpool have several good attacking players and competition is fierce. It already looks like Nunez has broken into their strongest eleven. His two goals at Newcastle showed the quality he possesses. Over the coming weeks, he will add to the three Premier League goals he has scored. He will cause chaos this weekend.

Team news

James Maddison is a doubt this weekend after an injury forced him off against Arsenal. It will be hoped that he is fit. Brennan Johnson is also a doubt. Rodgiro Bentancur is still a few weeks away from a return to action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt as he closes in on a return to action. Thiago Alcantara remains a few weeks from a return.

Verdict

This is a very difficult game to call. It seems a certainty that there will be goals at both ends. Tottenham have been free scoring this season, while Liverpool arguably have the best attack in the league. The home advantage might help Tottenham, but a score draw looks to be a good prediction.

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool