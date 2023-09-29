Newcastle vs Burnley: Magpies’ Momentum Meets Clarets’ Challenge

Newcastle’s Resurgence Meets Burnley’s Determination

A revitalised Newcastle, fresh off momentous victories against Sheffield United and Manchester City, gears up to host Burnley, a team recently finding their footing in the Premier League. While Burnley has managed a solitary point since their league return, the encounter promises to be a tantalising one.

The Magpies Soar High

Under Eddie Howe’s guidance, Newcastle recently delivered an 8-0 football masterclass against Sheffield United, a performance to remember at Bramall Lane. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, they pulled off another coup midweek, dispatching Manchester City from the Carabao Cup.

Burnley’s Mixed Fortunes

The Clarets have seen success in the same domestic cup competition, handling Salford City with a clean 4-0 victory. However, the Premier League has been a different kettle of fish for them. A narrow loss to Manchester United finds them in the unenviable 19th spot as the weekend approaches.

Key Details for The Showdown

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

Date: Saturday 30 September

Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Referee: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Recent Face-offs

When considering their last five encounters:

Newcastle: Four victories

Burnley: A lone win

Draws: None

Their latest tussle ended with a score of Burnley 1-2 Newcastle on 22 May 2022.

Form Guide

Newcastle: LWDWW

Burnley: WLDLW

How Can Fans Tune In?

While UK viewers might be disappointed with the absence of a televised broadcast, US supporters can catch the action on Peacock. Canadian fans can turn to fuboTV Canada for live streaming.

Team Updates: Newcastle

In the recent victory against Man City, Howe prudently rested some crucial players. The likes of Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are recovering from injuries, and Dan Burn missed out due to illness. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the Sheffield United match saw Harvey Barnes sustaining a foot injury, sidelining him for an extended period.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Team News: Burnley

Burnley’s top scorer, Lyle Foster, will serve the last of his three-game suspension. Vincent Kompany, the manager, has a challenging task with five of his players out injured. Notably, Johann Berg Gudmundsson faced a recent setback with a calf issue during their game against Man Utd.

Predicted Burnley Lineup (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Tresor, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni.

Anticipated Outcome

Newcastle’s recent form has been nothing short of spectacular. Their commanding presence, even with some injuries, suggests they could find little resistance from Burnley, especially given Burnley’s attacking challenges with the absence of Foster.

However, Burnley’s defence may offer more resilience than their recently-promoted counterparts, Luton and Sheffield. Still, Newcastle’s momentum might prove too much for the Clarets to handle.

Match Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Burnley