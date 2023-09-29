Can West Ham Turn the Tide against Struggling Sheffield United?

West Ham vs Sheffield United: A Tale of Two Contrasting Fortunes

West Ham’s Bid for Redemption

The scent of resilience still lingers around West Ham, even after their back-to-back Premier League setbacks. It’s not as if the Hammers were outclassed in those defeats, as their commendable efforts against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool saw both encounters end at a 3-1 margin. Manager David Moyes had kicked off the season on a high, but such is the unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

With their sights firmly set on the Premier League, they now face a comparatively lighter spell. But let’s not forget their nail-biting escape against Backa Topola in the Europa League and a nerve-wracking contest against third-tier Lincoln in the Carabao Cup. There’s no room for complacency; every match demands utmost focus.

Sheffield United’s Troubles Grow

It’s been nothing short of a tumultuous start for Sheffield United, a club that’s been anchored at the bottom alongside Luton and Burnley. With a solitary point in six outings and a rather distressing 8-0 thrashing from Newcastle, the storm clouds certainly seem to be gathering over Bramall Lane.

The mass exodus of key players in the summer seems to have left a void too vast to fill. Manager Paul Heckingbottom finds himself walking a tightrope. While he claims to have the backing of club owner Prince Abdullah and CEO Stephen Bettis, whispers of Chris Wilder’s return to the dugout are growing louder with each passing game.

The Stage Is Set

When & Where: The iconic London Stadium plays host to this Premier League clash on Saturday, September 30, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm BST.

Viewing Details: Though the UK’s Saturday 3 pm blackout restrictions mean no live broadcast, fans can catch the match highlights on Match of the Day at 10:30 pm on BBC One.

Team News: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

West Ham: The Hammers have been dealt a blow with Aaron Cresswell’s hamstring setback from their European escapades. But expect a revamped starting XI compared to the one that just edged past Lincoln, with only Tomas Soucek likely to keep his spot.

Sheffield United: It seems like when it rains, it pours. The Blades’ woes are compounded by the injury unavailability of Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, Daniel Jebbison, and William Osula. But in a silver lining, striker Oli McBurnie marks his return after a suspension.

Gearing Up For The Showdown

The odds heavily favour a West Ham victory, and anything other than that would certainly raise eyebrows. Sheffield’s current stint in the Premier League has been marred by close losses and a surprise Carabao Cup exit, following a draw with Lincoln.

Despite some flashes of the Sheffield of old, their morale-crushing defeat to Newcastle might have lasting repercussions on their confidence. A calculated guess? West Ham should secure this with a neat 2-0.

Delving into Historical Clashes

During Sheffield’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign, West Ham boasted superiority, securing wins both home and away. Their impeccable record against the Blades remains unblemished since 2020, with West Ham winning 32 times, Sheffield emerging victorious on 38 occasions, and 21 matches ending in a draw.