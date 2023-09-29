Groundbreaking Deal Reshapes EPL & EFL Broadcasting Landscape

EPL and EFL Unite for TV Rights: A Groundbreaking Collaboration

In an unprecedented move, the EPL and EFL are joining hands, heralding a new era in football television rights. As reported by The Daily Mail, this mutual understanding between the two behemoth football leagues promises to reshape the landscape of UK football broadcasting.

Collaborative Sale: A New Frontier for Football Broadcasting

Central to this novel agreement is the collective sale of television rights. For the first time in the illustrious histories of both leagues, they will be pooling their broadcasting rights for sale. This collaboration is anticipated to commence in 2028, offering a fresh paradigm for the way football is viewed in homes across the globe.

Financial Windfall for EFL Clubs

This symbiotic arrangement is not just a significant strategic pivot but also carries notable financial implications. According to the Premier League’s proposal, shared with clubs recently, the EFL stands to gain a generous 14.75% share from the combined media rights from the next season. Furthermore, in what can be described as a goodwill gesture, there will be an £88 million bonus payment earmarked for this season.

With such a deal in the offing, lower-division clubs can expect a tangible boost in their funding. Given the current state of affairs, where the Premier League currently allocates £130 million in solidarity payments (excluding parachute payments) to the EFL, this newfound agreement is expected to more than double this figure.

Broadcaster Reactions and Implications

This collaborative approach to TV rights is not only a boon for the leagues and clubs but also promises clarity and surety for broadcasters. Particularly for broadcasting giants like Sky Sports, this unified selling model simplifies future content acquisition.

Presently, the EPL’s overseas TV contracts are estimated to be worth a staggering £5 billion across a three-year period. Notably, the value of these international agreements has eclipsed domestic deals. With the EFL planning to float their overseas rights for the period spanning 2024 to 2028 in the coming weeks, the collective sale from 2028 onwards signifies a streamlined process for both leagues.

EFL’s Visionary, Rick Parry

Rick Parry, the EFL Chairman, has been a vocal advocate for a unified approach to TV rights. His efforts, dating back to his involvement in the renowned “Project Big Picture”, highlight his visionary approach to the betterment of football.

However, it’s essential to note that while the EFL seems to have reached an accord with the Premier League’s proposal, there exists some resistance concerning potential spending restrictions that might accompany the increased funding.

Glimpse of the Future

Though the initial agreement focuses on the collective sale of overseas TV rights from the 2028-29 season, there’s potential for this to be extended to domestic TV deals in subsequent years.

Furthermore, the “New Deal for Football” will witness the Premier League allocating an additional £130 million annually, a testament to their commitment to supporting lower division clubs.

In Summary

This landmark agreement between the EPL and EFL represents a significant shift in the way football television rights are perceived and sold. It not only offers increased financial stability for clubs across the board but also presents a simplified acquisition process for broadcasters. As the details unravel and the benefits manifest, the world of football broadcasting is set to witness transformative change.