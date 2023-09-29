Report: Big Move Looming for Ex-Red Devil in Saudi League?

Lingard’s Middle Eastern Venture: From Manchester to Al-Ettifaq?

Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United maestro, is now making headlines as he graces the training grounds of Al-Ettifaq, a leading team in the Saudi Pro League. The allure of the Saudi footballing circuit seems to be growing, and Lingard might be the latest to be captivated.

A Fresh Start Under Gerrard’s Wing

Steering the ship at Al-Ettifaq is none other than Liverpool icon, Steven Gerrard. It’s no secret that Gerrard has been assembling an impressive roster, with former Liverpool stalwarts like Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum donning the Al-Ettifaq jersey.

Jesse, currently unattached to any club since the termination of his contract last season, has the freedom to train wherever he sees fit. This strategic move might mark a new chapter for Lingard, especially after his short-lived tenure with Nottingham Forest post his West Ham resurgence.

The West Ham Saga

Lingard’s impressive form during his 2020-21 loan spell at West Ham had everyone talking. However, surprisingly, a return to East London was declined in favour of a Nottingham Forest switch. Despite the hype, Lingard struggled to shine at Forest, clocking in a mere 12 Premier League appearances without troubling the scoresheet.

West Ham did give him another chance this season, allowing him to train but refrained from penning a contract. With the Saudi Pro League gaining traction and signing big-name players, Lingard seems poised to ply his trade there.

Salah: Another Premier League Star Heading East?

The Saudi Pro League’s allure isn’t limited to Lingard. Gossip columns are buzzing with Mohamed Salah’s potential departure from Liverpool. Al-Ittihad, having previously bid a staggering €175 million which Liverpool rebuffed, is rumoured to be prepping another monumental offer.

Bruno Lemos, a seasoned football journalist, has tipped Al-Hilal to enter the race for the Egyptian superstar. With claims floating around of a potential world-record €234m bid in the pipeline, all eyes are on Al-Ittihad’s next move, especially as Salah’s contract nears its end.

As reported by Football Transfers, whether these English Premier League stars make the Middle Eastern leap remains a tale to be told.