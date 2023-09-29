Report: Newcastle Star Faces Lengthy Sideline Spell

Newcastle’s Barnes: Road to Recovery

Harvey Barnes, the dynamic winger at Newcastle, has recently been side-lined due to a foot injury. Although the setback means Barnes will miss out on the action for about three months, the silver lining is that no surgical procedure will be needed.

The Incident

During the sensational 8-0 win against Sheffield United, Barnes’ involvement was cut short. Just 12 minutes in, he had to make an untimely exit. Thankfully, post-game evaluations confirm there’s no fracture. As reported by BBC Sport, Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s helmsman, mentioned, “It is an injury underneath his toe and he’s now started his recovery.”

"We think he's going to be out for 3 months" Eddie Howe confirms that Harvey Barnes will be out until the end of the year ❌ pic.twitter.com/qqIrASX0Ho — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 29, 2023

Barnes’ New Journey

Since his £38m transfer from Leicester in July, Barnes has graced the field for the Magpies twice, even netting a goal. Given his contribution, this injury indeed comes as a blow to Eddie Howe’s plans. The manager further noted, “I think he’s going to be quite sedate for a period of time because he’s got to rest the toe, he’s got to give it every chance to recover.”

Anticipating a cautious approach to his comeback, Howe hinted at a slow and steady process, which translates to the anticipated three-month hiatus.

Looking Ahead

Despite Barnes’ absence, the spirit at St James’ Park remains high. Newcastle is set to lock horns with Burnley in their upcoming Premier League encounter, riding on the momentum of their recent victory over the Carabao Cup champions, Manchester City.