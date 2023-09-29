Report: Klopp’s Interest in Dortmund’s Developing Star

A Resurgence in Form: Donyell Malen’s Rising Star

Donyell Malen, the 24-year-old forward from Dortmund, has swiftly emerged from the shadows to capture the attention of elite European clubs. Having transferred from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for an impressive €30 million, Malen had a somewhat underwhelming debut season, netting only five league goals. This led to the 18-time Dutch international being prematurely labelled a disappointment.

A Turnaround Season

However, Malen has since silenced his critics. Last season saw him increase his goal tally to nine in league games, and he has already scored four goals in seven competitive matches in the current season, alongside preparing two goals. This turnaround has not gone unnoticed, with clubs from England expressing a keen interest in the Dutch forward.

Klopp’s Longstanding Interest

It’s no secret that the champion coach from Dortmund’s 2011 and 2012 glory days has been keeping a close eye on Malen. The speedy winger was a top priority for Klopp even before his move to BVB. Malen is no stranger to English football, having played for Arsenal London’s U18 and U23 teams from 2015 to 2017 before his move to Eindhoven for a fee of €600,000.

Ideal Backup for Salah

For Klopp, securing Malen would mean acquiring the perfect understudy for superstar Mo Salah. Given Malen’s market value of €28 million and his contract running until 2026, BVB is in a comfortable position. It would likely take an offer exceeding €60 million for the Dortmund team to consider parting ways with the rising star.

Dortmund’s Stance

Dortmund remains relatively unperturbed regarding Malen’s future. The club is secure in the knowledge that his contract extends until 2026, and it would take a substantial offer for them to even contemplate a transfer.