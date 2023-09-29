Aston Villa and Castore in Talks Over Kit Deal Termination

A Mutual Agreement

Aston Villa, the renowned football club, and their kit manufacturer, Castore, are reportedly in discussions to conclude their multi-year contract prematurely. This development comes in the wake of widespread dissatisfaction over the ‘wet-look’ shirts from both men’s and women’s teams. The termination is expected to be settled amicably by the end of this season, with both parties seeking a resolution that is mutually beneficial.

The Silent Break

Castore has recently spoken out about the ongoing controversy related to the Aston Villa shirts, committing to resolving the issue promptly. The British sports manufacturer is exploring both long-term and short-term solutions to address the concerns raised by the players. Aston Villa and Castore have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the deal, focusing on maintaining the standards expected by both entities.

Potential Shift to Adidas

Speculations are rife about Aston Villa potentially following in the footsteps of Newcastle United, who have opted for Adidas as their kit manufacturer for the upcoming season. With Villa’s co-owner, Nassef Sawiris, holding a stake in Adidas, the rumours have gained traction, hinting at a possible collaboration between the Midlands club and the German sports manufacturer in the near future.

Player Discontent

The dissatisfaction stems from the shirts becoming overly wet and clinging to the players’ bodies, causing discomfort during the games. Sources close to the players have expressed deep concerns about the kit’s quality, describing the experience as “really bad” and emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution. The men’s team is set to play against Brighton, and the women’s team will face Manchester United, with both matches being televised.

Legal and Commercial Implications

Andy Brian, a commercial contracts lawyer, highlighted the potential contractual implications and emphasized that the resolution would likely be commercial and is crucial to avoid further embarrassment. The issues are specific to the shirts worn by the players, and there is no indication of new replica shirts being issued to the fans.