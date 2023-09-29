Why Chelsea’s Missing Duo Spells Trouble Ahead

Chelsea’s Dilemma: The Absence of Ben Chilwell

In the fervent whirlwind of Premier League football, where each game could determine the fate of a season, Chelsea finds itself wrestling with an all-too-familiar adversary: injury. Particularly, the hamstring woes of the illustrious Ben Chilwell.

The Weight of Chilwell’s Absence

Ben Chilwell’s 23 league appearances last season were marred by spells of absence, emblematic of a player whose potential is intermittently shackled by the cruel hands of injury. Now, the echoes of last season have resurfaced, and once again, Chelsea’s left-back finds himself sidelined, a reality confirmed by Chelsea’s gaffer, Mauricio Pochettino. The recent clash against Brighton in the EFL Cup saw Chilwell being forced into an untimely exit.

“When they’re at their best, they are the best full-backs in the world,” quipped Pochettino, a sentiment reflective not just of Chilwell, but also of the unavailable Reece James.

A Defending Duo Missed

The synergy between Chilwell and James is undeniable. Both players have been the linchpin in Chelsea’s defensive setup. Chilwell’s recurrent hamstring troubles, coupled with James’ own triad of injuries, have undoubtedly left a void in the Blues’ defensive flanks.

“If the question is ‘do we miss them?’ Of course. Reece is a top player and [Chilwell] also,” lamented the Chelsea boss.

Filling the Void

As the Premier League machinery rolls on, and with a trip to Fulham looming large, Chelsea’s options seem circumscribed. Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, and Axel Disasi emerge as the potential torchbearers to fill the full-back position. But can they emulate the dynamism of Chilwell and James? Pochettino’s conviction is clear.

“All teams when they miss important players are affected [in their] performance,” he observed, adding, “Why did we not sign another Ben Chilwell and another Reece James? Because there’s only one Reece James and one Ben Chilwell.”

The statement offers a sobering reflection on the uniqueness of talent and the challenges of finding adequate replacements. It’s not just about filling boots; it’s about ensuring the essence of the role remains intact.

Balancing Act

The intricacies of squad dynamics are not lost on Pochettino. Football, at its core, remains a balancing act. Having two heavyweights in the same position can disrupt the equilibrium of the squad.

“If you have in the squad one top player in one position, it’s difficult to bring in another one in the same position to sit on the bench. It’s about balance,” he emphasised.

The Road Ahead

Chelsea, while weighed down by the absence of its stalwarts, has always had a penchant for resilience. The coming weeks will be a litmus test for the Blues. The challenge lies not just in navigating the fixtures but in ensuring the ethos of their defending remains undeterred.