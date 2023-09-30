Are Erik ten Hag & Pochettino the Right Men to Fix Their Clubs?

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

On this episode Tadiwa is joined by Jake Jackman to preview and predict Premier League matchweek 7, with big games up and down the league.

On this episode the pair discuss whether a selection of managers are the right man for their individual clubs.

Man Utd’s issues are well known at this stage, and they obviously run much deeper than the manager, but Erik ten Hag has overseen a lot of money spent on players he knows well from previous jobs. The Dutch manager currently has the Red Devils sat in 9th, United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday in a repeat of a midweek fixture, if Roy Hodgson’s men spring a surprise will the pressure mount?

Another side discussed by the pair was Chelsea and new manager Mauricio Pochettino, we’ve already seen Todd Boehly prematurely pull the trigger on more successful managers, will the American owner hesitate considering the money spent? The Blues currently sit 14th ahead of the West London derby on Monday.

