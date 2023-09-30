Old Trafford Faces Defensive Challenges Amid Fresh Injury Blow

Manchester United’s Left-Back Crisis Deepens

Manchester United, the Premier League titans, find themselves at a tricky juncture. With injuries stacking up, the spotlight is firmly on their defensive depth – or lack thereof.

Reguilon’s Absence Felt

Sergio Reguilon, United’s recent addition from Tottenham, is now on the sidelines. Despite it being a minor knock, it has thrown United’s preparations into disarray. “The injury is only minor but now leaves United with no senior left backs in their first-team squad,” with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having long-term setbacks.

Fresh from missing out on United’s 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Crystal Palace, the Spaniard had been proving his worth in the first team. After stamping his mark in the team’s previous three fixtures, his recent absence raises eyebrows and concerns.

This Saturday sees United face Crystal Palace once more in the Premier League. Following that, they have the daunting task of hosting Galatasaray at Old Trafford in the Champions League. Before they break for international duties, Brentford will be their guests on Saturday, October 7. “He is definitely missing for the visit of Palace to Old Trafford this weekend and his participation against Galatasaray and Brentford is a question mark.”

Reguilon’s Journey to Old Trafford

It’s essential to remember how pivotal Reguilon’s journey has been. The late summer acquisition from Spurs was a necessity, especially with Shaw’s unfortunate injury situation. Before donning the United jersey, the talented left-back had spent a season with Atletico Madrid, a move necessitated after he found himself sidelined at Tottenham.

United, not resting on their laurels, allowed young Alvaro Fernandez a stint at La Liga outfit Granada, post Reguilon’s arrival. But the woes don’t end there. The other wing isn’t faring well either, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out due to a hamstring issue, sidelining him for a considerable period.

In these tumultuous times, the reported news from The Athletic ensures that fans and pundits alike keep a keen eye on how Manchester United manoeuvre through this defensive crisis.