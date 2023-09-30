Martin Odegaard’s Surprising Childhood Habit at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard: Arsenal’s Rising Star and Captain Fantastic

New Chapter for Odegaard at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard’s recent sit-down with BBC Sport’s Alex Scott revealed a player deeply committed to his club and excited about the future. The Norwegian international, who recently signed a new contract with Arsenal, expressed his gratitude and pride in the way the club announced his contract extension. “It was a good one. I think the club did a really good job… to see them being happy with me extending my contract means a lot to me,” Odegaard shared.

Embracing Leadership: Odegaard’s Captaincy

One of the standout moments from the interview was Odegaard’s reflection on his role as Arsenal’s captain. Despite the team’s youthful composition, Odegaard has quickly risen to become a leader within the squad.

“Something I’m really proud of and something I really enjoy,” he remarked about wearing the captain’s armband.

The speed at which he assumed this role surprised even him, but he feels he’s growing into the role every day.

Interestingly, Odegaard revealed a childhood habit that might have hinted at his future leadership role. “From when you were young, you had this sense that you forewarned and I bought myself… it was a weird thing, but I always did it,” he said, suggesting that perhaps he had always been destined for leadership on the pitch.

Dreaming of Champions League Nights

For many footballers, playing in the Champions League represents the pinnacle of club football. Odegaard is no exception. Reflecting on Arsenal’s recent European nights, he said, “Champions League and those nights, the nights you dream about since you’re a little kid.” He fondly recalled childhood memories of playing football with friends, with the Champions League anthem playing in the background. “I’ve been dreaming about playing there for my whole life,” he added.

Team Unity: The Arsenal Brotherhood

Odegaard’s comments on team unity and camaraderie were particularly poignant. A photo capturing a moment with fellow players Declan Rice, Saka, and Gabriel Jesus epitomized the bond within the team. “You can see that we enjoy playing together… when we score the goals, when we celebrate, we’re really together,” Odegaard noted. This unity, he believes, is crucial for the team’s success.

When asked about Arsenal’s goals for the season, Odegaard was clear: “Arsenal is a club who should be up there, fighting to win the trophies.” He emphasized the importance of focusing on daily improvements and hard work, confident that success will follow.

Odegaard also expressed his appreciation for the Arsenal fans, especially after hearing his new chant.

“To come to the Emirates and just feel that support gives you so much confidence,” he said.

Having a personal song, he believes, is a testament to the special bond between the players and the fans.

In conclusion, Martin Odegaard’s conversation with Alex Scott painted a picture of a young player, mature beyond his years, ready to lead Arsenal into a new era of success.