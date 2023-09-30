‘Ten hag Furious’ – Goldbridge Reacts To Man United Injury Crisis

Erik ten Hag’s Concerns Over Manchester United’s Injury Crisis

Manchester United’s Injury Woes

Manchester United’s season has been marred by a series of injuries, and manager Erik ten Hag is not pleased. The recent injury crisis has seen key players sidelined, leaving the team in a precarious position. As Mark Goldbridge from The United Stand podcast pointed out:

“Eric ten Hag is furious with the injury crisis at Manchester United.”

The situation has become so dire that the club has only one fully fit fullback out of six.

The Underlying Issue

Goldbridge emphasised that the injuries aren’t just a result of bad luck or coincidence. He stated, “We’re screwed and we’re going to be screwed all season.” The root of the problem? An overloaded schedule. Players are being pushed to their limits, and the constant strain is taking its toll. Goldbridge added, “They’re doing too much of things for too long and now they’ve got players who are getting injured.”

Raphael Varane, Manchester United’s star defender, echoed these sentiments. In a candid statement, Varane mentioned, “Too many games… the quality is dropping.” He highlighted the fact that players are being subjected to an unsustainable number of matches, which is affecting the quality of football on display.

The Fans and Players Are On The Same Page

Interestingly, it’s not just the players who are feeling the brunt. Fans too are being shortchanged. With players constantly fatigued and not at their best, the quality of football is inevitably diluted. Goldbridge lamented:

“Footballers and fans are on the same page here. They’re milking footballers dry and they’re milking football fans dry.”

Both Goldbridge and Varane have called for a change. The current trajectory is not sustainable for players, and it’s robbing fans of the high-quality football they crave. Goldbridge passionately stated, “We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be at, and put out our maximum amazing performances for the fans to celebrate every week.”

Looking Ahead

With a challenging season ahead and a roster plagued by injuries, Manchester United will need to navigate these challenges carefully. The hope is that the powers that be will take note of these concerns and implement changes that prioritise the well-being of players and the quality of the game.