Hendrick: ‘Villa’s Castore wet shirt mess is beyond embarrassing’

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave is joined by Producer Guy to preview and predict the upcoming weekend of Premier League action…and golf seemingly! Dave of course starts the show as usual with news and gossip, as Antony returns to Man Utd, and the Castore shirt problems continue.

In the midst of the hullabaloo surrounding Aston Villa’s ‘wet-look’ jerseys, it appears the club and Castore might be heading for an early divorce. Players, both male and female, have voiced their concerns, with murmurs suggesting it might be hampering the men’s first team’s on-pitch exploits.

Reports suggest that discussions are underway to find a harmonious exit from Villa’s ‘multi-year’ commitment with the British sportswear giant, Castore, come season’s end. But here’s the twist: it’s not just about this season’s controversial kit. Both parties, in true diplomatic fashion, have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the entire affair.

Now, Castore isn’t one to shy away from responsibility. They’ve vowed to “address this issue as quickly as possible to meet the standards we expect.” And while they’re crafting a lasting solution for Villa’s kit woes, they’re also scurrying to find interim fixes in time for this weekend’s fixtures.

A representative from Castore weighed in, stating, “Amidst the media whirlwind hinting at potential kit issues for Aston Villa, our teams are in lockstep to rectify this promptly, upholding the standards we’re known for. Our gratitude goes out to the club for their unwavering patience and support. As a burgeoning British brand, our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and that means addressing concerns with both speed and grace.”

Intriguingly, Newcastle, having faced their own challenges with Castore, have opted to part ways, with Adidas set to be their new kit partner. And here’s where it gets juicier: word on the street is that Villa’s co-owner, Nassef Sawiris, has a piece of the Adidas pie. Could Villa be mulling over a similar switch? The plot thickens.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.