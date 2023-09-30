Brentford Unyielding in the Face of Star Transfer Talk

Brentford Unfazed: Toney Stays Put Amidst Transfer Rumblings

Brentford’s steady ascent this season hit a minor snag with a couple of unexpected defeats. Yet, the atmosphere within the camp remains calm and collected. Even as the murmurs about their star striker, Ivan Toney, being poached by the big guns in January get louder.

Arsenal, Spurs, United: But Toney’s Heart Remains at Brentford

Despite swirling speculation linking Toney with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and a particularly keen Chelsea, the club’s stance remains steadfast. After all, Chelsea’s search for a ruthless goalscorer makes the link understandable, but Brentford’s message is clear: Toney isn’t for sale.

As reported by iNews, Newcastle United, too, have kept tabs on their former goal machine. They’ve chalked his name among the potential signings in upcoming transfer windows. But Brentford insiders are genuinely baffled by the incessant talk of a Toney exit mid-season. Especially when the buzz in-house revolves around his much-awaited return to the game early next year.

Valuation and the European Shortage

In the current European football landscape, players of Toney’s calibre are rare gems. It’s no surprise then that an £80m price tag hovers over him, and many opine he could fetch even more. But money isn’t the play here. The club isn’t looking to cash in, especially given that his contract sees him at Brentford till summer 2025.

Thomas Frank, Brentford’s gaffer, has never shied away from discussing Toney’s future. While that might have sparked some rumours, it’d require mammoth offers, or a drastic change in the club’s form, to even consider altering their current “no sale” viewpoint.

Eager Eyes on England’s Euro 2024 Kit

Fresh from first-team training, Toney is already turning heads. His sharpness and undying motivation are evident. A place in England’s Euro 2024 line-up is clearly in his sights, especially after his close shave with the World Cup team last year.

Although his eight-month ban keeps him off official matches till 17 January, Brentford’s master plan ensures that Toney will be more than ready to make an impact upon his return.

Agent Switch, Yet Silence in Summer

Interestingly, Toney’s recent switch to the influential CAA Stellar agency fuelled further transfer speculations. But it’s understood that not a whisper came Toney’s way during the summer, and even the recent links with Chelsea and Arsenal remained just that: links.

Brentford’s temporary dry spell in front of the goal, coupled with a streak of four winless matches, perhaps adds to the speculation. Their recent face-off with Arsenal saw a spirited performance, albeit leading to a League Cup exit. But, as iNews pointed out previously, Brentford’s belief leans more towards underlying metrics over the often misleading league table.

Injury Woes: A Silver Lining in the Horizon?

Brentford’s recent defeat to Everton might have been a tough pill to swallow. But injuries have played their part in that narrative. The likes of Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Ben Mee, and Mikkel Damsgaard on the treatment tables have inevitably impacted performances. Yet, their return might just be the spark Brentford needs to find their groove again.

To sum it up, while the winds of transfer rumours continue to howl around Toney, Brentford’s stand is firm and unyielding. The season’s story is still unfolding, and Toney, undoubtedly, has a significant role to play.