Pochettino Takes Helm of Chelsea’s January Transfer Plans

Pochettino Gears Up to Strengthen Chelsea’s Line-up

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s head coach since July, is putting himself firmly in the driving seat when it comes to Chelsea’s transfer business, declaring his intentions to bolster the squad come January suggest reports from The Guardian.

Heavy Investment Under Boehly and Clearlake

Chelsea’s recent history has seen them splash out a staggering £1bn on new talent. This spending spree has come under the watchful eyes of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital since they took ownership. In a significant revamp, they’ve set up a new recruitment infrastructure. Historically, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, the club’s co-sporting directors, alongside Joe Shields, the co-director of recruitment and talent, led the transfer expeditions.

Interestingly, Chelsea’s past strategy primarily revolved around acquiring young talents. However, sources suggest that the doors are now open to welcome more seasoned players, tailored to Pochettino’s vision.

A Striker on the Radar?

With Chelsea’s evident appetite for goals, their sights are set on procuring a formidable striker this January. In the mix are Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s hotshot Ivan Toney, who has also piqued the interest of Arsenal.

Pochettino commented, “The good thing is the relationship and communication is very good with the sporting directors and owners. When the transfer window was closed I said I need to be more involved now in all the decisions. I have started to work to identify what we need for January.”

The Blues, currently stationed at 14th in the Premier League, have had their fair share of challenges. Their offensive line took a hit with Christopher Nkunku’s serious knee setback during pre-season.

Always About the Present

“Football is very dynamic and it is about the present always,” Pochettino observed. He emphasised the fluid nature of the game and pointed out the potential shifts that might occur leading up to January. The plan? To work on integrating the likes of Nkunku and Armando Broja back into the fold, ensuring the team finds its scoring groove.

Injury Woes Continue

However, challenges persist for Chelsea. They potentially face a game against Fulham with a missing platoon of 11 players. To add to the woes, Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury has raised alarms, with Pochettino expressing grave concerns. Fresh from a victory against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, Chilwell’s plight has become a significant talking point.

“The doctor told me it’s not a good thing, it looks a bad injury,” revealed a somber Pochettino. With Chilwell’s history – missing the World Cup last year due to a torn hamstring, this new injury on the same leg is a blow.