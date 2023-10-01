Tottenham vs Liverpool: Match Highlights and Ratings Review

Tottenham’s Grit Overthrows Liverpool’s Dominance

Amidst a crisp evening in North London, Tottenham hosted the indomitable Liverpool. What commenced was a game of two halves, of pure heart versus sheer strategy, culminating in an ending as thrilling as the build-up.

The Tale of Two Halves

Liverpool, armed with their vibrant attack, were quick off the mark. Barely 12 minutes in, Cody Gakpo’s prowess was evident as he turned and shot, only to be met by the Italian wall, Guglielmo Vicario, who again thwarted Andy Robertson’s effort on the rebound.

A potent Szoboszlai cross, curving its way through the Tottenham defence, almost saw Curtis Jones capitalise, if not for Pape Matar Sarr’s timely intervention.

However, the turning point arrived when Jones, after a daring challenge on Yves Bissouma, saw red, the VAR check sealing his fate. Tottenham, sensing an opportunity, pounced. James Maddison and Pedro Porro orchestrated a fine dance, forcing Alisson to display his world-class reflexes from a 20-yard shot.

Richarlison, after receiving a sleek pass from Dejan Kulusevski, shot over, reminding the Reds of the lurking danger. But, football’s fickle fate showed itself when Liverpool’s Diaz’s goal was disallowed for an offside, a contentious decision considering the replays.

Tottenham, not to be outdone, struck gold as Maddison found Richarlison, who with unselfish precision, set Son Heung-min for an easy finish.

Liverpool’s retaliation was swift and sure. Szoboszlai’s masterful cross, met by Virgil van Dijk, found Gakpo who redeemed his earlier miss. The tension ratcheted up a notch when Mohamed Salah’s tantalising cross almost found Diaz at the back post.

Reds and Spurs – A Duel of Wills

Post the interval, the game intensified. Maddison, with a blistering shot, was inches away from glory, only for Alisson to deny him. Son too felt the Brazilian’s wrath as his effort was masterfully saved.

Spurs thought they had doubled their lead, with the Maddison, Richarlison, and Son trio linking up, but Richarlison’s run was ill-timed, rendering the goal offside.

But Liverpool’s night turned bleaker as substitute Diogo Jota was handed two yellows in quick succession, leaving the Reds two men down. Their resolute defence, however, seemed destined to hold until Pedro Porro’s cross found an unwitting Matip, whose deflection spelled doom for Liverpool.

Ending the clash, Tottenham’s victory marked their first over Liverpool in North London since that memorable November evening in 2012.

Tottenham’s Heroes and Underperformers: A Closer Look

Between the Sticks:

Guglielmo Vicario – 6/10: Managed a few crucial saves but positioned a tad closer to his near post during Gakpo’s equaliser.

The Defensive Line:

Pedro Porro – 8/10: An evolving full-back. Effective both down the flanks and cutting inside; his defensive game continues to grow. Cristian Romero – 6/10: Showed combative defending and excelled in ball distribution from the back. Micky van de Ven – 6/10: Kept the lively Salah at bay during breaks, though afforded too much leeway to attackers in the penalty box. Destiny Udogie – 7/10: Demonstrated his growing maturity against Salah, reminiscent of his duel with Bukayo Saka the previous week.

The Midfield Engine:

Yves Bissouma – 6/10: Had his off moments in the opening half but regained composure post the interval. Pape Matar Sarr – 5/10: Showed glimpses of agility in the midfield but occasionally curtailed Spurs’ momentum with ill-advised shots. James Maddison – 7/10: Orchestrated Tottenham’s gameplay with incisive passes, being pivotal in the opening goal. Dejan Kulusevski – 6/10: Displayed strength against Robertson, effectively sending crosses into dangerous areas.

The Attacking Trio:

Richarlison – 7/10: Seemingly more at ease on the flanks; notably set up Son’s goal. Son Heung-min – 8/10: Celebrated his 200th European career goal, further cementing his transformation into a clinical finisher.

Substitutes:

Manor Solomon – 5/10: Introduced late but lacked the impact. Ben Davies & Oliver Skipp – Both introduced in the 83rd minute earning a 5/10 & 6/10 respectively. Alejo Veliz & Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Both came on during stoppage time; too brief to rate. Notable Absentees: Forster, Emerson, Phillips, Donley.

The Tactician:

Ange Postecoglou – 6/10: Spurs occasionally missed the final touch but ultimately delivered when it mattered.

Liverpool’s Formidable and Faltering:

The Guardian at Goal:

Alisson – 8/10: His heroic saves kept Liverpool afloat throughout the clash.

The Back Four:

Joe Gomez – 6/10: Richarlison tested him in parts but he held his ground. Joel Matip – 6/10: Mostly rock-solid, except a rare lapse in the dying moments. Virgil van Dijk – 7/10: A minor error for Tottenham’s first, but otherwise a colossal presence; even assisting Gakpo’s leveller. Andy Robertson – 6/10: Occasionally seemed overburdened by Tottenham’s dual threat of Porro and Kulusevski.

The Midfield Trio:

Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10: Despite Tottenham’s pressure, the Argentine stood his ground with tenacity. Dominik Szoboszlai – 7/10: A treat to watch as he seamlessly transitioned into attacking zones. Curtis Jones – 1/10: The card could be debated, but the tackle was undeniably risky.

The Attacking Force:

Mohamed Salah – 5/10: A quieter evening by his lofty standards. Cody Gakpo – 8/10: A thorn in Tottenham’s side until his unfortunate exit. Luis Diaz – 6/10: Electric during his stint; narrowly missed the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Diogo Jota – 0/10: Entered the fray only to exit prematurely, echoing Jones’ recklessness. Wataru Endo, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Ryan Gravenberch: Brought on to shift the dynamics, earning ratings from 7/10 to 6/10 in that order. Absentees from the Dugout: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Elliott, Nunez.

The Strategist:

Jurgen Klopp – 7/10: Despite the odds, his Liverpool side showcased Premier League title-contending quality.

Star Performer:

The standout from the evening’s proceedings: Pedro Porro of Tottenham.