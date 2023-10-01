Declan Rice Shines: Arsenal vs Bournemouth Player Ratings

Arsenal’s Masterclass: The Coastal Clash with Bournemouth

In the romantic setting of the English Premier League, a formidable Arsenal showcased their dominance with a comprehensive victory over a Bournemouth side in dire need of inspiration. On this bright Saturday afternoon, the two sides painted a picture of contrasting narratives: the Gunners continued their unbeaten symphony, whilst the Cherries struggled to find their rhythm.

A Symphony of Goals

Arsenal’s Opening Notes

The drama began merely 16 minutes into the clash when young prodigy Bukayo Saka showcased his predatory instincts. Gabriel Jesus’ header, a melodic effort, ricocheted off the bar and into the path of the waiting Saka, who didn’t miss his cue.

As the first half’s curtain was drawing to a close, Eddie Nketiah danced his way into the penalty box only to be halted illegally. Up stepped the ever-composed Martin Odegaard, dispatching the ball with grace and placing Arsenal in a commanding position.

The Continuation of the Score

Post-interval, Arsenal picked up right where they left off. It was déjà vu for the Cherries as Odegaard found himself felled in the 18-yard box. Kai Havertz, the young maestro, kept his cool, sending Neto on a wild goose chase and caressed the ball into the net.

The magnum opus of the game came in the dying moments: an Odegaard set-piece met the head of the vigilant Ben White, sealing a triumphant 4-0 scoreline and Arsenal’s fifth league win.

Bournemouth’s Melancholy Performance

Initial Hopes Dashed

In the opening act, the Cherries held promise, daring to challenge an unbeaten Arsenal. But their efforts waned as the minutes ticked by, with Saka’s opener serving as a stark reminder of the mountain they had to climb.

Amidst the tide of red, Philip Billing and Lewis Cook seemed lost, unable to stamp their authority in the midfield, especially in the face of Declan Rice’s masterful performance.

Frontline Woes

Bournemouth’s frontline echoed the sentiments of their counterparts in defence and midfield. Dominic Solanke, usually the main man, seemed a mere spectator on this occasion. On the brighter side, Justin Kluivert shimmered with moments of brilliance but struggled to consistently pierce the resilient Gunners’ defence.

Arsenal’s Star Performers

The heart of Arsenal’s engine, Declan Rice, was undoubtedly the maestro of the afternoon. Commanding in possession and breaking down Bournemouth’s every attempt, he was a sight to behold. Odegaard, dancing around in the final third, was as mesmerising as ever, and Bukayo Saka, with his vibrant runs and determination, proved why he’s regarded as one of England’s brightest talents.

The Men at the Helm

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola had hoped for a spark, but the Cherries seemed bereft of ideas. Their initial pressing game plan was swiftly neutralised, making one wonder if a conservative approach might’ve been more fruitful.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta’s tactically astute Arsenal played a beautiful tune, maintaining their unbeaten streak and showcasing a brand of football that fans have longed for.

Bournemouth Ratings:

GK: Neto – 5/10 – Had a shaky start, particularly against Jesus’ header, but made some vital saves to prevent further damage.

RB: Max Aarons – 4/10 – A late foul led to Arsenal’s second. This wasn’t his finest performance.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi – 5/10 – Had difficulty against Arsenal’s attackers, especially Nketiah.

CB: Marcos Senesi – 5/10 – While he was composed on the ball, he was part of a Bournemouth defense that often looked out of sorts.

LB: Milos Kerkez – 3/10 – Had trouble containing Saka’s agility and flair. A learning curve for the youngster.

DM: Philip Billing – 5/10 – Hasn’t stamped his authority this season. Bournemouth missed his usual influence.

DM: Lewis Cook – 4/10 – Couldn’t make a mark, particularly against Rice’s dominating display.

RM: Marcus Tavernier – 4/10 – Couldn’t impose himself on either flank. Zinchenko and White held him in check.

AM: Ryan Christie – 5/10 – His ill-timed tackle on Odegaard proved costly. Showed moments of quality but lacked a consistent impact.

LM: Justin Kluivert – 6/10 – One of the few bright sparks for Bournemouth, he displayed confidence and skill.

ST: Dominic Solanke – 5/10 – Struggled to pose a genuine threat up front.

Substitutes:

Luis Sinisterra (59′ for Tavernier) – 5/10

Dango Ouattara (59′ for Kluivert) – 6/10

Joe Rothwell (75′ for Billing) – 5/10

Adam Smith (83′ for Kerkez) – N/A

Antoine Semenyo (83′ for Christie) – N/A

Unused Subs: Ionut Radu (GK), David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Kieffer Moore

Manager: Andoni Iraola – 3/10 – His pressing approach didn’t pan out, and the team rarely troubled Arsenal. Perhaps a change in tactics is in order.

Arsenal Ratings:

GK: David Raya – 6/10 – With the ongoing debate over goalkeepers, Raya held his own despite not being overly tested.

RB: Ben White – 8/10 – Solid defensively and even contributed on the scoreboard.

CB: William Saliba – 7/10 – Made a key defensive play and generally looked assured.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 – Put in a key block, otherwise had a relatively quiet day at the back.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko – 8/10 – Stellar on both ends, exhibiting his passing skills and versatility.

DM: Declan Rice – 9/10 – Commanding presence, seemingly everywhere on the pitch.

CM: Martin Odegaard – 9/10 – His creativity in the final third was evident. Another dazzling display.

CM: Kai Havertz – 7/10 – Despite a yellow card, he managed to score and showed promise.

RW: Bukayo Saka – 8/10 – Always a threat, providing little respite for Bournemouth’s defense.

ST: Eddie Nketiah – 7/10 – Showed pace and purpose, earning a penalty.

LW: Gabriel Jesus – 7/10 – While his end product was sometimes lacking, he remained a constant threat.

Substitutes:

Reiss Nelson (69′ for Nketiah) – 6/10

Takehiro Tomiyasu (69′ for Zinchenko) – 6/10

Fabio Vieira (76′ for Saka) – 6/10

Emile Smith-Rowe (80′ for Havertz) – N/A

Jorginho (80′ for Rice) – N/A

Unused Subs: Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Jakub Kiwior, Mohamed Elneny, Leandro Trossard

Manager: Mikel Arteta – 8/10 – Arteta’s tactical choices led to a comfortable Arsenal victory.

Player of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)