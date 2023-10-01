Guardiola’s Men Outfoxed: Dive into Player Ratings

A Tale of Two Teams: Wolves’ Triumph over Manchester City

In a captivating encounter, the Premier League’s tableau witnessed the formidable Manchester City being tamed by a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers side. The Midlands’ team overcame the odds, delivering a performance packed with discipline and fervour.

A City Stunned

Wolverhampton Wanderers began with a shimmer of promise as Manchester City’s dreams of maintaining an impeccable season start were quashed. The tone was notably set with Ruben Dias’ own goal in the first half, much to City’s chagrin. Yet, City’s resilience emerged when Julian Alvarez conjured a spellbinding free-kick, only for their hopes to be dashed again by Hwang Hee-chan’s counter-attacking prowess.

Unfolding Drama

The first act presented Erling Haaland eagerly lurking in the box, waiting for a moment to strike. Wolves’ rapid response, led by the ever-vivacious Pedro Neto, saw Dias inadvertently guiding the ball past his own custodian.

Manchester City’s retaliative endeavours proved in vain, with their consistent crosses repeatedly thwarted by the defiant Wolves’ defence. Despite their dominance in possession, Wolves’ audacity on the counter was palpable.

A glimmer of hope emerged for City when Alvarez’s sublime free-kick found its mark. However, hope was short-lived as Wolves’ Hwang, aided by Cunha’s clever assist, restored their lead.

In desperation, Manchester City’s tactical blueprint seemed to dissipate, opting for an all-out onslaught. But the Wolverhampton side remained impenetrable, securing an invaluable victory that reverberated around the footballing world.

Wolves’ Defiant Stars Shine in City Stunner

Wolves’ Starting XI:

Jose Sa (6/10) : Though he encountered several strikes coming his way, Sa was far from overwhelmed. Yet, there might be a tinge of regret in not parrying away Alvarez’s fierce free-kick, which he got a touch to.

: Though he encountered several strikes coming his way, Sa was far from overwhelmed. Yet, there might be a tinge of regret in not parrying away Alvarez’s fierce free-kick, which he got a touch to. Max Kilman (8/10) : His composed manner in which he managed Doku was commendable. Truly embodied concentration at its finest on a demanding evening.

: His composed manner in which he managed Doku was commendable. Truly embodied concentration at its finest on a demanding evening. Craig Dawson (9/10) : Epitome of defensive vigilance. Not only did he make a pivotal goal-saving intervention early on, but also ensured Haaland found no room to breathe. One wonders if he’s still keeping Haaland in check.

: Epitome of defensive vigilance. Not only did he make a pivotal goal-saving intervention early on, but also ensured Haaland found no room to breathe. One wonders if he’s still keeping Haaland in check. Toti Gomes (7/10) : Among Wolves’ backline, Gomes faced the steepest challenge against Foden but stood his ground impressively.

: Among Wolves’ backline, Gomes faced the steepest challenge against Foden but stood his ground impressively. Nelson Semedo (8/10) : Despite a few initial hiccups in holding the ball, Semedo rose to the occasion, especially in curbing Doku’s influence.

: Despite a few initial hiccups in holding the ball, Semedo rose to the occasion, especially in curbing Doku’s influence. Mario Lemina (7/10) : Relentlessly got into the thick of things, unsettling Kovacic and Matheus at every turn.

: Relentlessly got into the thick of things, unsettling Kovacic and Matheus at every turn. Joao Gomes (7/10) : A dynamo in the midfield, successfully stifling City’s artistic centre and occasionally lighting up the park with his own flair.

: A dynamo in the midfield, successfully stifling City’s artistic centre and occasionally lighting up the park with his own flair. Rayan Ait-Nouri (6/10) : A commendable effort, even if Foden occasionally outsmarted him.

: A commendable effort, even if Foden occasionally outsmarted him. Pedro Neto (7/10) : With limited chances to showcase his talent, he capitalised when it mattered. His incisive dribble led to the own goal.

: With limited chances to showcase his talent, he capitalised when it mattered. His incisive dribble led to the own goal. Matheus Cunha (7/10) : An embodiment of work rate. His tireless press was notable, coupled with an astute assist for Hwang.

: An embodiment of work rate. His tireless press was notable, coupled with an astute assist for Hwang. Hwang Hee-chan (7/10): Displayed vigour during counter-attacks, and his goal bore testament to his sharpness, though he treaded on thin ice with his early tackles.

Substitutes:

Boubacar Traore (69′ for Gomes, 6/10) : Infused fresh vitality, driving Wolves closer to the win.

: Infused fresh vitality, driving Wolves closer to the win. Matt Doherty (74′ for Ait-Nouri, 6/10) : Held his own, even in an unaccustomed role.

: Held his own, even in an unaccustomed role. Fabio Silva (86′ for Cunha) : Not on long enough to make a mark.

: Not on long enough to make a mark. Jonny (86′ for Hwang): Similarly, had limited time to imprint.

Bench Warmers:

Daniel Bentley (GK), Santiago Bueno, Joe Hodge, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia.

Wolves’ Tactician:

Gary O’Neil (9/10): A masterclass in tactics. Wolves might’ve relinquished possession but showed unmatched tenacity during counters. A quintessential performance against footballing royalty.

Manchester City’s Starting XI:

Ederson (6/10) : Not much to do, except retrieve the ball twice from his net.

: Not much to do, except retrieve the ball twice from his net. Kyle Walker (6/10) : Endeavoured to infuse dynamism and relished his tussle with Hwang.

: Endeavoured to infuse dynamism and relished his tussle with Hwang. Manuel Akanji (5/10) : A rather languid display, allowing Wolves to dictate the rhythm.

: A rather languid display, allowing Wolves to dictate the rhythm. Ruben Dias (5/10) : The own goal was an unfortunate blot on his usually immaculate resume.

: The own goal was an unfortunate blot on his usually immaculate resume. Nathan Ake (4/10) : Struggled to rein in Neto and seemed hesitant to venture upfield.

: Struggled to rein in Neto and seemed hesitant to venture upfield. Matheus Nunes (5/10) : Frequently courting the jeers, he seemed to lose composure and overreach.

: Frequently courting the jeers, he seemed to lose composure and overreach. Mateo Kovacic (5/10) : His direct play felt rather misplaced, particularly the lofted balls aimed for Haaland.

: His direct play felt rather misplaced, particularly the lofted balls aimed for Haaland. Phil Foden (6/10) : Buzzed energetically, but was stifled by the Wolves’ resolute defence.

: Buzzed energetically, but was stifled by the Wolves’ resolute defence. Julian Alvarez (6/10) : Demonstrated flashes of brilliance, particularly with that sublime free-kick.

: Demonstrated flashes of brilliance, particularly with that sublime free-kick. Jeremy Doku (5/10) : Offered promise, but Wolves had him figured out, inducing errors.

: Offered promise, but Wolves had him figured out, inducing errors. Erling Haaland (3/10): A rather subdued evening, often at the mercy of misplaced feeds.

Substitutes:

Oscar Bobb (46′ for Matheus, 6/10) : A zesty presence after coming on.

: A zesty presence after coming on. Kalvin Phillips (65′ for Kovacic, 5/10) : Struggled to imprint his authority.

: Struggled to imprint his authority. Jack Grealish (80′ for Ake): Barely had time to impact.

Bench Sitters:

Stefan Ortega (GK), Scott Carson (GK), Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol.