Ten Hag Faces Pressure Amid United’s Sluggish Season Start

Manchester United: A Dream Derailing at Old Trafford

From Dreams to Dusk at The Theatre of Dreams

Old Trafford, once an emblem of footballing dominance, witnessed Manchester United registering their most dismal commencement to a Premier League season in the 21st century. The anticipation surrounding Erik ten Hag, once soaring, now appears to be slipping into despondency.

Saturday’s Disappointment:

The Red Devils’ recent defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace punctuates a statistic that strikes concern into the heart of every United supporter. Losing four of their initial seven matches, one has to travel back to 1989 to find a similar beginning – a time when Sir Alex Ferguson’s future was on a knife’s edge.

However, unlike that turbulent era, Ten Hag appears cushioned, with whispers about a potential contract extension. But the need of the hour? A swift turnaround.

Veiled Misgivings

Recent triumphs, such as the slim victory against Burnley and their Carabao Cup success over Palace, momentarily masked the larger concerns at the club. With this weekend’s setback, Manchester United find themselves in the unfamiliar 10th spot, with Palace now overshadowing them in the league rankings.

After a lacklustre display at their home ground, the fans’ chorus of displeasure resonated strongly. Addressing the discontent, Ten Hag candidly remarked, “We have to beat teams like Palace. Consistency is key, and there are no excuses. Old Trafford must be a fortress.”

The £200m Question: Where’s the Impact?

Injuries, though a thorn in Ten Hag’s side, can’t be the solitary scapegoat. The game against Palace showcased all of United’s high-profile new signings: Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat, cumulatively costing the club a staggering £200m.

While Onana’s performance can’t be majorly faulted, the others notably underperformed. Particularly eye-catching was Amrabat, who struggled in his role, especially against Jordan Ayew’s trickery. Yet, the spotlight inevitably turns to Mount and Hojlund. The pair, despite their significant price tags, failed to stamp their authority on the match.

A Concerning Pattern

This isn’t an isolated incident for the Red Devils. Memories of their defeat at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford still linger. It’s a narrative of being outplayed and outworked.

Sir Alex, with his unparalleled acumen, weathered through his challenging phases. The looming question: does Ten Hag possess the mettle to emulate such resilience?