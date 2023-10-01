Report: From Molineux to Emirates – A Transfer Tale Intensifies

Neto: The Jewel in Wolves’ Crown That Arsenal Desires

Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the atmosphere of the Molineux around them, have an emerging star: Pedro Neto. The strides made by the young Portuguese forward since he stepped foot in the Premier League in 2019 have been undeniable. The very essence of his presence has placed Wolves firmly on the footballing map.

Arsenal’s Historical Admiration

The Gunners’ corridors have been abuzz with admiration for Neto since his Premier League debut. Their appreciation is not new. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s shrewd tactician, alongside their sporting director Edu, have been vocal advocates for the 23-year-old’s prowess. And why not? The stats speak for themselves. As the weekend’s Premier League drama unfolded, Neto stood tall with the joint-most assists alongside Liverpool’s Egyptian maestro, Mohamed Salah. And only Arsenal’s very own Bukayo Saka has carved out more significant chances than this gem from Portugal.

“He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here,” – an exuberant Gary O’Neil, Wolves’ gaffer, could hardly contain his admiration. “I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks.”

A Love Tale Between Neto and Arsenal?

It’s been reported by Daily Mirror that Neto’s heart beats for the Gunners. This self-confessed Arsenal aficionado became a subject of intense speculation this summer. However, Wolves, with the knowledge of what they had in their midst, swiftly rejected Arsenal’s advances. Financial constraints, primarily due to the valuation placed on him by Wolves, made it an unfeasible endeavour for the North Londoners.

Arsenal’s Forward Line Quandary

With recent setbacks to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus struggling to find the magic touch, Arsenal’s forward line appears to be threading on thin ice. January could see them plunge into the transfer market. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is on the radar. But Neto, with his ability to maraud on either flank, remains a tantalising prospect. Interestingly, the Arsenal archives reveal an attempt to lure him during the Arsene Wenger era in 2017 when he was lighting up the scene at Braga. A journey which took a detour to Lazio before he finally graced the English shores.

The Molineux Commitment

March 2022 witnessed Neto penning his commitment to Wolves, a contract stretching until 2027. His recent form, including a memorable outing against Liverpool and a pivotal goal against Luton, showcases why he’s viewed as indispensable. For Wolves, challenging beginnings to their campaign now seem surmountable, largely due to the Neto-effect.

In the dance of transfers, while Neto’s allure remains, his current indispensability to Wolves might make Arsenal’s winter pursuit a fascinating watch.