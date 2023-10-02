Martinez’s Injury Setback: A Blow for Manchester United’s Season

Manchester United’s Injury Woes: Martinez’s Agony Continues

The Return and Fall of Martinez

It’s a tale as old as football itself. A player surges back to the fore, only for injury to cruelly halt their progress. For Manchester United’s Martinez, his return to the pitch was, sadly, short-lived.

Last season, Martinez’s participation was cut short during the Red Devils’ Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Sevilla. That unfortunate twist of fate saw him sidelined for the final two months of the campaign.

His resilience was commendable, as he bounced back in time for pre-season, and played in the opening matches of the 2023/24 season. However, Manchester United recently disclosed the crushing news: Martinez has had a setback, a recurrence of the same injury.

The Looming Surgery

As reported by the Daily Mail, Martinez is set to face surgeons on Monday. The aim? To hopefully put an end to this nagging injury that’s been causing him distress. The prognosis post-surgery, however, isn’t particularly uplifting – he’s expected to be out of action for the next three months. This casts a sombre shadow on his chances of donning the jersey again this year.

The ordeal is intensifying for Martinez. After a disappointing 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the September international pause, he reportedly braved the pain, relying on painkillers, to represent the Red Devils against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich. Subsequent medical assessments revealed an unsettling truth: Martinez’s foot had failed to mend as anticipated. A surgical intervention became inevitable.

Erik ten Hag’s Sentiments

The ripple effects of Martinez’s misfortune haven’t gone unnoticed. Manchester United’s gaffer, Erik ten Hag, conveyed his heartfelt sympathy for the stalwart defender, lamenting on MUTV, “That’s really sad, disappointing news.” Ten Hag continued, expressing how the entire squad will feel the void left by Martinez, “The squad will miss him. As you know, we have more injuries, so we always have to deal with it as a squad. As a club, we have to deal with injuries.”

Despite the setback, Ten Hag remains optimistic about Martinez’s grit and character. “He has to be strong. He will fight back, I’m sure. He is a character,” he affirmed, pointing towards a hopeful horizon. “There is still a long season ahead and he will be fit. We have to do our job, to get ourselves in the right position, so he can contribute, and add quality, when he returns.”