Erik ten Hag Addresses Marcus Rashford’s Performance

Marcus Rashford’s Struggles Continue Under Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

In the heart of Manchester, the spotlight at Old Trafford remains fixed on Marcus Rashford, the enigmatic forward whose electrifying performances have enthralled fans and pundits alike. However, a cloud of uncertainty now hovers over Rashford’s form as he grapples with a slow start to the 2023/24 season under the managerial helm of Erik ten Hag. Let’s delve into the challenges facing Rashford and the Red Devils.

The Quest for Goals:

With the 2022/23 season seeing Rashford’s goal tally soar to 30 in 56 games, expectations were understandably high. Yet, the 24-year-old star has managed just one goal in eight matches this season, leaving fans yearning for more.

Ten Hag’s Verdict:

In the wake of Manchester United’s recent 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag, the Dutch tactician at the helm, was candid in his assessment of Rashford’s current plight. “I think he knows he can do better than he does now,” Ten Hag conceded, acknowledging the forward’s commitment and hard work. “He will net, he will finish, and it will come, but it is not going to be automatic,” he added.

Team Effort:

Ten Hag emphasised that Rashford’s success hinges on collective effort, stating, “He has to invest a lot, the team has to invest a lot around him. Today, we were in the right positions, but the decision-making was not good enough, and then we don’t score.”

Challenges Mount:

Manchester United’s woes extend beyond Rashford’s struggles. The club’s dismal start to the season, with only seven goals scored and 11 conceded in seven Premier League games, is their worst in 34 years.

Upcoming Fixtures:

As the pressure mounts, Ten Hag’s men are set to face Galatasaray in the Champions League before hosting Brentford in the Premier League, with the hope of turning their fortunes around before the October international break.

Conclusion:

While Marcus Rashford grapples with a slow start to the season, the Manchester United faithful remain hopeful that his undeniable talent will soon ignite once more. Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils seek to rise from their current struggles and rediscover the winning formula that has eluded them thus far.