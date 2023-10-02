Anderson’s Sparkling Form Grabs Newcastle’s Attention

The Magpies’ Quest for Andersen

Newcastle United’s keen eyes have, once again, settled on the dazzling form of Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen reveal Football Insider. Following a summer bid that Palace swiftly declined, the Magpies’ desire for the centre-back hasn’t waned.

“The desire to bolster our defensive line-up remains a top priority,” a source close to the club expressed. Despite being met with a firm ‘no’ in the summer, there’s growing talk that Newcastle will once again approach the negotiation table, eager to secure Andersen’s renowned abilities.

A Golden Start to the Season

Already making waves, Andersen’s start to the 2023/24 season has been nothing short of extraordinary. With two goals in just seven Premier League matches, he’s shown that his defensive prowess isn’t his only asset.

His season opener – a captivating goal against Brentford – set the stage, which he later amplified with a magnificent goal against Manchester giants, Manchester United, just this past Saturday.

Andersen’s Journey with the Eagles

It’s hard to believe that Andersen has been with Crystal Palace for only two years. After a noteworthy loan spell at Fulham, Crystal Palace didn’t hesitate to secure him from Lyon for a cool £14.9 million in 2021. Since then, he’s graced the pitch 79 times for the Eagles, becoming an integral part of their squad. Rumour has it, an astute sell-on clause was included by Lyon when Andersen transitioned to Selhurst Park.

Newcastle’s Defensive Dilemma

Newcastle’s gaffer, Eddie Howe, has this season frequently shuffled his defensive cards, alternating between Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. But with Botman now sidelined, a gap looms large in Newcastle’s defence, heightening their chase for fresh blood.