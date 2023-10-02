Romano: “Portuguese Star Will Cost MUFC & LFC £80m”

Antonio Silva: A Rising Star

Antonio Silva, the prodigious talent from Benfica, has been making waves in the football world, especially catching the eyes of Premier League giants, Manchester United and Liverpool. With standout performances in the Champions League, particularly against PSG and Juventus, Silva has established himself as one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season.

Valuation and Contractual Details

Silva’s burgeoning reputation has led to a valuation between €80-90 million, as per renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano. Despite the interest from top clubs, Silva is contracted to Benfica until the summer of 2027, having penned a new deal in September, with a release clause set at a whopping €100 million.

Interest from the Premier League

Manchester United have reportedly been contemplating a move for Silva in the upcoming January window. However, Liverpool are also in the mix, keeping a close watch on the young sensation. While the interest from such esteemed clubs is notable, it’s crucial to mention that there are no concrete developments or serious advancements in negotiations as of now.

Romano’s Insight

Fabrizio Romano, in his column for CaughtOffside, highlighted Silva’s potential, stating, “Remember the name: Antonio Silva. He’s a top player for the future. Of course, he needs some time to improve his skills, but Benfica are convinced he will be worth €80-90m in the future.” Romano also acknowledged the reports linking Silva to Liverpool and Manchester United but emphasized that it’s still early days in Silva’s development as a player.

The Future Prospect

Antonio Silva continues to develop his skills and enhance his reputation with each game. The future indeed looks promising for him, and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the coming years, with top clubs vying for his signature.