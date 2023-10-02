Smith Rowe Ponders Arsenal Future Amid Limited Play

A Pensive Smith Rowe at Arsenal

In the heart of the Emirates Stadium, Emile Smith Rowe, the 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder, is contemplating his future with the club. Despite his current contentment, sources intimate to Football Insider reveal that his continued lack of involvement is causing him to weigh his options carefully.

The Transfer Pact

Insiders suggest that there exists a mutual understanding between Smith Rowe and Arsenal. Both parties could concur that a move might be the right course of action if the club brings in more signings in the upcoming windows. With the January window looming, and Arsenal contemplating further enhancements to their squad, this could potentially relegate the England international further in the selection hierarchy.

The Struggle for Playtime

Mikel Arteta’s illustrious squad has been grappling with a spate of injuries lately. However, Smith Rowe finds himself struggling to secure regular playtime. In the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, he has been on the field for a mere 115 minutes across five appearances, with Arsenal maintaining an unbeaten streak in all competitions. His first start this season was in the League Cup triumph against Brentford, contributing 82 minutes to the 1-0 victory.

A Season in Shadows

The previous season, marred by injuries, saw Smith Rowe managing only 241 minutes of action. He didn’t start a single senior game for Arsenal as they contended closely with Man City for the Premier League title. This is a stark contrast to the 2021-22 season, where he netted 10 Premier League goals. Last term, he couldn’t contribute a single strike.

Contractual Commitments

Smith Rowe is bound to Arsenal until June 2026, having extended his contract in 2021. However, the evolving dynamics and his limited involvement are seemingly pushing him to reassess his commitment to the club.