The Rise and Fall

Michael Beale’s tenure at Ibrox was marked by verbosity and a regime that seemed to be more talk than action. The former Rangers manager, who was once lauded by his assistant, Neil Banfield, as being on a trajectory akin to renowned managers like Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino, saw his stint end in a dismissal. Banfield’s high praises, which likened Beale to these league-winning managers, were met with astonishment, especially considering the contrasting accomplishments.

A Dismal Record

Beale’s journey to Rangers was marked by a brief managerial stint at QPR, where he left the team sitting seventh in the second tier of English football. Despite promises to stay, he left with a record of nine wins, leaving many to question the decision-makers at Rangers who seemed to focus on his years as Steven Gerrard’s assistant. His time at Rangers was marred by poor signings and a lack of fight, leading to a significant lead for Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

Transfer Market Failures

Beale’s failure in the transfer market during the summer was a significant factor in his downfall. High-cost attacking players like Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers delivered minimal goals, while players like Fashion Sakala, who had a respectable goal record, were sold. The lack of a director of football and a fast-talking rookie manager seemed to be trying to build without the necessary resources, leading to a savvy vacuum at Ibrox.

The Need for a Strong Presence

The departure of Beale leaves a void that requires a serious and wise presence to instil a hard edge and clarity. The pressure is intense on the board to find a manager with personality and wisdom within Rangers’ price range. The interim manager, Steven Davis, a terrific player in his day, is another rookie, and with no wise head at Ibrox to help him, the situation seems precarious.

A Rapid Decline

Rangers have seen a rapid decline from their days of European runs and Scottish Cup wins. The appointment of Beale, with his thin track record as a manager and his incredible self-confidence, made little sense. The team that once had character and steel under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst now finds itself in a footballing no man’s land where confusion reigns and nobody rules.