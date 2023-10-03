Glazers’ Next Move? Ratcliffe Shifts His Man Utd Bid

Manchester United’s Ownership Saga: A New Twist in the Tale

In the ever-revolving narrative of Manchester United’s ownership, a fresh chapter appears to be unfolding.

The Chess Game of Ownership

As the rich tapestry of Manchester United’s history unwinds, ownership tussles have often taken centre stage. The Glazer family, the long-standing rulers of the Old Trafford empire, hinted last November about possibly selling their club, sending shockwaves across the footballing community. Their announcement, cryptically noting their intentions to “explore strategic alternatives”, created more questions than answers.

The Suitors Come Forward

The allure of United, one of football’s most illustrious institutions, predictably attracted attention. From the swathes of interest, two prominent figures emerged – the titan of the Ineos Group, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the magnate from Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both, it seems, were equally smitten, with bids hovering around the £5bn mark. But here’s where the plot thickens. While Sheikh Jassim’s representatives were clear about his intentions to own the entirety of the club, Ratcliffe initially desired the lion’s share.

Rethinking Strategy

However, patience can wear thin, even amongst the elite. Amidst what many perceive as a stall from the Glazers, Ratcliffe seems to be recalibrating his strategy. Instead of chasing a majority, the British tycoon is now mulling over purchasing a minority stake as reported by the BBC.

Yet, this proposed pivot isn’t without its potential pitfalls. The United faithful, already agitated with the Glazer regime, might not see this as the ideal scenario. Many have voiced their discontent, with echoes of their disapproval resonating both inside and outside the hallowed walls of Old Trafford. For them, a partial ownership might just seem like the old wine in a new bottle.

But for Ratcliffe, this could be a tactical manoeuvre, potentially viewing it as a stepping stone to full ownership down the line.

What Lies Ahead?

Should Ratcliffe’s proposition materialise, the Glazers would still retain a sizeable stake in United. However, the intricacies and fine print of such an arrangement are still shrouded in mystery.

As always, the future of Manchester United remains a tantalising mystery, both on and off the pitch. With multiple narratives at play, the world watches closely.