Liverpool’s 2-1 Loss: The VAR Audio Everyone Wants to Hear

VAR Controversy: Inside the PGMOL’s Audio Release Debate

After the contentious VAR decision during Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham, the refereeing world and fans alike have been buzzing. At the heart of the debate is whether the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) should release the audio detailing the VAR mishap.

Decisive Call

The events on Saturday saw Luis Diaz’s goal chalked off for offside. Yet, VAR official Darren England, aided by assistant Dan Cook, misinterpreted the initial call as being onside, leading to the goal’s disallowance. It was a decision that sparked outrage, and Liverpool swiftly responded by calling for the release of the said audio.

To Release or Not to Release?

The Daily Mail has reported a divide among the top brass of the PGMOL. While some want to embrace transparency by releasing the full conversation between referee Simon Hooper, Darren England and Dan Cook, others are more reluctant.

The ongoing discussions seem to have tilted in favour of revealing the complete audio. Although there’s no concrete timeframe for its release, insiders haven’t ruled out the possibility of it being made public soon, possibly as early as Tuesday.

Liverpool’s Firm Stance

In a sharp statement, Liverpool condemned the error and hinted at exploring a “range of options.” This has set tongues wagging, with many speculating the club might push for a replay of the match.

Rethinking Referees’ International Gigs?

The VAR fiasco has also shone a light on another contentious issue: referees accepting international assignments between Premier League matches. England and Cook, fresh from a match in the United Arab Emirates, perhaps showed signs of weariness during their consequential blunder the following day in London.

It’s not just them. The likes of Michael Oliver, Craig Pawson, and Andy Madley have also officiated games abroad. One club source was quoted saying that these trips might be undermining the Premier League’s integrity. These referees reportedly receive around £2,500 for such assignments, which are approved by the FA as long as they don’t interfere with their Premier League duties.

Understanding the Current Audio Rules

Currently, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations prevent the live broadcast of conversations between referees and VARs. However, Premier League commentators privy to these exchanges have dismissed any allegations of corruption.

For those still in the dark, Darren England believed Diaz’s goal was awarded on the field, leading to his confirmation to Hooper that the decision was correct. By the time Tottenham resumed play, it was too late to reverse the mistake.

The PGMOL, at the centre of this maelstrom, were approached for an official statement on Monday.