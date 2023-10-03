Chelsea’s Fresh Faces Shine: Fulham Clash Player Ratings

Chelsea Dominate the Night: Fulham 0-2 Chelsea Analysis

Fulham Underwhelms Against Pochettino’s Blues

A cool evening at Craven Cottage, and Chelsea firmly stamped their mark. Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian winger, rose to the occasion, ending his Chelsea goal drought in style. But that wasn’t all; Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea clinched their second Premier League win, displaying the finesse that’s expected of them in the top flight.

Armando Broja, not to be left behind, netted his first goal since last October. And while Fulham tried valiantly to stage a comeback post the break, Chelsea’s might was too much.

The Blues’ Momentum

As the game commenced, Broja’s early push, substituting for the suspended Nicolas Jackson, gave hints of what was to come. The team’s dynamic attack created opportunities, with both Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez setting up potential goal situations. But it was Mudryk who eventually broke the deadlock, capitalising on Levi Colwill’s precise cross and finding the net beyond Bernd Leno.

Chelsea’s goal draught seemed to be a thing of the past as they struck again, taking advantage of a wavering Fulham defence. With Tim Ream’s unintentional assistance, the Blues found the net again. Fulham’s attempts to regain footing through aggressive pushes from Andreas Pereira and Harrison Reed were in vain, as Chelsea kept the ball rolling.

Chances and Misses

The match was not without its missed opportunities. Issa Diop’s errant pass was capitalised upon by Fernandez, and though Palmer had an opening, he hesitated. Even Fulham’s first genuine threat came late in the first half from Raul Jimenez, who unfortunately missed the mark.

The second half had its own set of surprises. While Mudryk was sidelined due to injury, replacement Ian Maatsen almost increased Chelsea’s lead. As the game moved forward, Fulham tried making inroads but found resistance in Chelsea’s defence. The match progressed towards its inevitable conclusion, with Chelsea moving up the Premier League table, leaving Fulham trailing behind.

Fulham’s Ratings

Bernd Leno (GK): 7/10 – His reflexes were on point, with some commendable saves.

Defenders: With Timothy Castagne at 5/10 and Issa Diop at 4/10, the defence struggled, especially Tim Ream, who had a night to forget with 3/10.

Midfielders: Their midfield had mixed outcomes. While Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha were at 5/10, Andreas Pereira faltered with 4/10.

Forwards: Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson shared 5/10 scores, but Willian fared slightly better at 6/10.

Substitutes had their moments, with Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi getting 5/10 and 6/10 respectively.

Manager – Marco Silva: At 6/10, Silva’s strategies had potential but were hampered by early setbacks.

Chelsea’s Ratings

Robert Sanchez (GK): A quiet evening with a 6/10 performance.

Defenders: Both Marc Cucurella and Axel Disasi stood out with 7/10, while Thiago Silva was rock solid at 7/10.

Midfielders: Chelsea’s midfield was impressive. Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez all secured 7/10 for their impeccable contributions.

Forwards: The stars of the evening, Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk, rightfully earned their 8/10 ratings.

Substitutes Ian Maatsen and Lesley Ugochukwu contributed well with 6/10 scores.

Manager – Mauricio Pochettino: With a 7/10 rating, Pochettino’s tactics and execution were spot on, and Chelsea benefitted greatly from his leadership.

To sum it up, it was Chelsea’s night at the Craven Cottage. Both Fulham and Chelsea fans await their next Premier League encounters, hoping for more thrilling action in the heart of English football.